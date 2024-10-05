Real Madrid's Fede Valverde scored a scorching goal to put his side into an early lead against Villarreal

The 26-year-old's strike against the Yellow Submarines was his second of the 2024/25 season

He has been an ever-present member of the Los Blancos side, featuring in all games so far

Fede Valverde delivered a moment of brilliance against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu, rocketing a spectacular goal to propel Real Madrid into the lead.

The Uruguayan dynamo broke the deadlock in just 14 minutes with a thunderous strike from outside the box, reminding everyone why he is a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti's setup.

Fede Valverde marks Puskas-worthy goal with passionate celebration after belter against Villarreal. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Valverde scores goal-of-the-season contender

Valverde, ever-present throughout the season for Los Blancos, demonstrated his value once again.

With Real Madrid struggling to penetrate Villarreal's defence, it was the 26-year-old who seized the moment.

In a flash, Luka Modric took a short corner and passed the ball to Valverde, who confidently took the opportunity to strike, as noted by Football Espana.

What followed was a breathtaking shot that took a slight deflection before flying into the net, igniting the Bernabéu with cheers.

The quality of Valverde's strike could easily make it a contender for goal of the season, showcasing his technical prowess and shooting precision.

His celebration reflected the passion of the moment as he soaked in the applause from the home supporters who witnessed his remarkable effort.

Toni Kroos returns to Madrid

Adding to the occasion, Toni Kroos, Valverde's idol and former holder of the iconic No. 8 shirt, was in attendance.

The German midfield maestro returned to the ground where he built his legendary status and collected numerous trophies, having retired in the summer.

Watching from the stands, Kroos surely recognised the continued legacy of midfield excellence embodied by Valverde.

Kroos addresses Madrid's recent struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Toni Kroos responded to claims that Real Madrid's recent struggles are due to his absence.

The ex-Germany international was often seen as the vital piece holding Madrid's squad together.

While his absence has certainly created a void, Kroos remains confident that the club will adapt and move forward without him.

