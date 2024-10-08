Four players have received late invites for the game between the Black Stars and Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

In-form IF Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo leads the quartet who are expected to join the team on Tuesday

Thomas Partey, the captain of the team and three others withdrew from the squad due to injury problems

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed late invites to four players including the in-form Michael Baidoo ahead of the game against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The quartet were invited as replacements for four players who withdrew from the squad due to injuries.

Captain Thomas Partey, US-based Joseph Paintsil, Ibrahim Osman of Feyenoord and Kingsley Schindler of Samsuspor have been excused from the squad to seek medical attention.

Baidoo is joined by Abu Francis of Cercle Brugge, Ibrahim Sadiq of AZ Alkmaar and Jonas Adjetey as replacements for the mentioned quartet, as stated by the FA's official website.

The four players are expected to arrive on Tuesday as preparations continue for the game against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

For Baidoo it is his maiden call-up to the national team after a series of superlative performances in the Swedish league with IF Elfsborg. The former Ghana U20 star has netted 14 goals across all competitions for his club this season, including the winner in the Europa League against AS Roman last week, per Transfermarkt.

Black Stars continue preparations on Tuesday

Ghana coach Otto Addo will be expecting a full house on Tuesday as preparations continue for the doubleheader.

On Monday, only 11 players reported for training, including English Premier League trio Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi is expected to join the team today with the likesof Inaki Williams and Alexander Djiku all set to report to camp.

Partey and three others withdraw from Ghana squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a huge blow after captain Thomas Partey and three others withdrew from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Initially named in the squad for the doubleheader, Joseph Painstil, Osman Ibrahim and Kingsley Schindler have all been excused from the team.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday and held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later on the day.

