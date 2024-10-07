Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has been asked by the Confederation of African Football to drop one of his roles

The Ghanaian trainer is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association while also coaching Sudan

The African football governing body has identified a conflict of interest in his positions ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football has written to Ghanaian coach, Kwesi Appiah, to at least temporarily step down as a member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council or resign as coach of Sudan due to the conflict of interest.

The former Ghana trainer has been serving as an FA Exco member before accepting the role of Sudan's head coach.

With Ghana and Sudan set to meet on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, CAF's legal team stated his dual role leads to a conflict of interest.

In a letter dated, October 6, 2024, as shared on social media, the 64-year-old has been asked to either drop one of his roles or quit temporarily till the qualifiers end in November.

"As you already know Ghana and Sudan are in the same pool of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The two teams are set to face each other and your dual role is an apparent conflict of interest," part of the letter read.

"The situation is against the CAF Statutes and FIFA's Code of Ethics."

Appiah has also been asked to provide a written confirmation of his decision before the match on Thursday.

Sudan arrive for cliffhanger clash with Ghana

Some players and technical team members of the Sudanese national team have arrived in Ghana ahead of the Nations Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.

The team will be based in Accra and will hold their trainings at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday for the crucial match.

Both teams need a win to enhance their qualification chances for the tournament to be held in Morocco next month.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

