Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has been named the men's player of the year at the FIFA The Best Awards

Vinicius played a key role in Real Madrid's Champions League and La Liga winning campaigns in 2023/24

The 24-year-old becomes the first Brazilian to win the prestigious award since Ricardo Kaka in 2007

Vinicius Junior has officially been named the Best Player in the World after clinching the prestigious 2024 FIFA The Best Award at a glamorous gala in Doha, Qatar.

This long-awaited recognition comes on the heels of an extraordinary season in which the Brazilian dazzled the footballing world with his brilliance and match-winning contributions.

Vinicius Junior hoists his FIFA The Best trophy after emerging as victor for this year's prize. Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius wins FIFA The Best after Ballon d'Or heartbreak

The Real Madrid talisman narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or back in October, falling short by just 41 points.

However, his relentless form and standout performances ensured that he would not be denied the spotlight this time around.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Vinicius delivered on the biggest stages, guiding Real Madrid to triumphs in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, per the BBC.

He tallied an impressive 24 goals across all competitions, showcasing a blend of devastating pace, dazzling dribbles, and clinical finishing that cemented his status as one of football’s most dangerous forwards.

This season, Vinicius has shown no signs of slowing down.

According to Transfermarkt, he has already added 13 goals to his tally for Real Madrid, continuing to thrive as the team’s primary attacking force.

Vinicius' humble reflection

While accepting the award, Vinicius offered a heartfelt reflection on his journey from humble beginnings to global stardom.

“It was looking impossible for me to arrive here on this stage... I arrived from a small place, close to poverty and crime.

"Now I’m here,” the forward shared, his words underscoring the perseverance and resilience that have shaped his career.

Gratitude was a key theme in his speech, as Vinicius extended appreciation to those who supported his rise to the top.

"I want to thank the people who voted for me, the players, the coaches, the fans. This is very important to me.”

Rodri shares advice with Vinicius

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodri offered key advice to Vinicius Junior after beating the Brazilian to the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award.

The Manchester City midfielder suggested Vinicius improve a specific aspect of his game to secure the accolade in the future.

However, his comments did not sit well with Neymar, who criticised Rodri.

