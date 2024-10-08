Cristiano Ronaldo has earned rave reviews from a top FC Barcelona forward for shaping football history

The Portuguese phenom continues to age like fine wine, producing eye-catching performances at 39

According to the said Barcelona star, Ronaldo's legacy in the sport will forever be etched in history

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo is often hailed as the epitome of dedication and excellence, not just by fellow footballers but by a broad spectrum of admirers, both within and beyond the sports world.

His unwavering commitment to greatness, despite being 39 years old, sets him apart as a rare and inspiring figure in the world of athletics.

One of Barcelona's top stars praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his football legacy. Photos by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese icon’s illustrious career boasts five Ballon d'Or titles and an extensive collection of team trophies.

Additionally, Ronaldo's record-breaking feats continue to accumulate, solidifying his status as one of the all-time greats.

While his time in the game is winding down, he remains fully immersed in every match, now leading Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Top Barcelona star lauds Ronaldo

FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski offered high praise for Ronaldo's legacy ahead of Poland's UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

"I fully recognise what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved throughout his career and how he has shaped the history of football with his records," Lewandowski said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"This will undoubtedly be etched into football history. At 39, nearing 40, he still demonstrates incredible ambition."

Lewandowski's red-hot form this season

As Lewandowski offered his respect for Ronaldo, he, too, has been enjoying a blistering start to the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, the Polish striker has netted 10 goals and provided two assists in just nine La Liga matches for Barcelona, averaging a goal every 74 minutes.

His lethal finishing and tactical intelligence have helped Barcelona rise to the top of the table. After nine games, Barcelona has a three-point lead over rivals Real Madrid.

As Lewandowski continues his dominance in Spain, he follows a path paved by Ronaldo, embodying the same qualities of perseverance and hunger for success that have defined CR7’s storied journey.

Ronaldo reaches another milestone

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reached another incredible milestone in his illustrious career with a goal in the Saudi Pro League.

This latest achievement further distinguishes him from other football legends, including his long-time GOAT rival Lionel Messi.

With every performance, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to cement his legacy in football history.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh