Cristiano Ronaldo clocked yet another milestone in his glistening career following his goal in the Saudi League

His new achievement sets him apart from other iconic names in football, including GOAT rival Lionel Messi

With each performance, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner solidifies his claim to football immortality

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another chapter to his storied career with a record-setting performance in Al-Nassr's commanding 3-0 victory over Al Orubah in the Saudi Pro League.

Demonstrating his trademark poise, Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot to secure his team’s win while also setting up one of Sadio Mane's two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in 600 top-flight games after his goal in the Saudi League. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Vaughn Ridley.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr to consecutive wins

This latest triumph under Stefano Pioli keeps Al-Nassr's momentum rolling, with the veteran forward continuing to defy the limits of age, as noted by SportsMax.

At 39, Ronaldo remains a force on the pitch, showing that time hasn’t dulled his sharpness.

His latest strike brought his career tally to a staggering 905 goals, pushing him ever closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark—a milestone that would further cement his place in football's pantheon of greats.

However, this wasn’t just another routine victory for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo sets new milestone recognised by IFFHS

Ronaldo's goal marked an incredible milestone in football history.

According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the Portuguese legend became the first player ever to score in 600 different top-level matches.

This unique achievement further sets him apart from his contemporaries and cements his status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Ronaldo leaves Messi and co behind with new record

This remarkable feat places Ronaldo ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi, who has scored in 556 top-level games, and Brazilian icon Romario, who occupies third with 544.

Other notable names in the top eight include legendary figures such as Pele, Robert Lewandowski, Ferenc Puskas, Luis Suarez, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ronaldo’s unmatched consistency and adaptability, even in the latter stages of his career, continue to elevate him above the rest.

Drogba chooses Ronaldo as GOAT ahead of Messi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ivorian and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba once seemed to put the endless debate to rest with a bold statement.

Drogba confidently claimed that he knew who the better player was, though not everyone was ready to accept the truth.

When asked for his opinion on the long-standing rivalry, the Ivorian icon chose Cristiano Ronaldo as the superior player.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh