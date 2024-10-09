Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been adjudged as England Men’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 campaign

The Three Lions star is the first Chelsea player to receive the recognition since Ashley Cole in 2010

Fans have argued that Palmer did not deserve to win it ahead of Jude Bellingham or Bukayo Saka

Cole Palmer has been named the England Men’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, marking a significant milestone in his young career.

The 22-year-old became the first Chelsea player to receive this honour since Ashley Cole in 2010.

Cole Palmer sees off England teammates Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham to win the Men's Player of the Year award. Photos by Soccrates Images, Eddie Keogh - The FA and NurPhoto.

According to the BBC, the winner of the prestigious accolade was determined by public votes.

Palmer beats Bellingham, Saka to top prize

Palmer edged out Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who placed second and third, respectively, Goal reports.

The accolade is even more remarkable, considering Palmer only made his international debut in November 2023 during England’s 2-0 victory over Malta at Wembley.

Since then, he has earned nine caps for the national team, with two starts.

Five of these appearances came during Euro 2024, including his goal in the final against Spain, a match England narrowly lost 2-1.

Did Palmer deserve England Men's POTY crown?

While this award highlights Palmer's growing impact on the national stage, it has sparked a debate among fans regarding its fairness.

Many supporters took to social media, voicing concerns that either Bellingham or Saka should have received the award, particularly given Bellingham’s standout season at Real Madrid.

Some felt Palmer’s relatively limited role at Euro 2024, where he wasn't a regular starter, made him an unlikely candidate for such recognition.

Fans react to Cole Palmer's award

One Twitter user, @EricNjiiru, expressed disbelief:

“It’s weird, as he barely played at the Euros. I’m not saying Palmer isn’t a good player, but for a year where we had the Euros, he can’t be the POTY when Southgate rarely played him.”

Another fan, @dennizzer_k, echoed this sentiment, stating,

“How is this possible when he didn’t even start in any single match in Euros??? England led by politics and PR games again.”

Meanwhile, @losblancoszone boldly claimed,

“Jude [Bellingham] got robbed.”

Another user, @ellyserwaaa, simply asked,

“What about Bellingham?”

@ChuksOhaxx concluded,

“Player of the Year award for someone who was a bench warmer in the Euros is crazy, to be honest.”

Cole Palmer wins PFA Men's Young POTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea's Cole Palmer was named the 2024 PFA Men's Young Player of the Year following a stellar campaign last season.

The 22-year-old succeeded England teammate and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as the current holder of the prestigious award for the best youngster in England.

