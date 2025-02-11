Sergio Aguero has made a bold prediction with an extreme bet ahead of his former club's Champions League tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday

Manchester City will square off against Real Madrid in a high-stakes Champions League clash on Tuesday, February 11

For the fourth consecutive season, City and Madrid will meet in the knockout stage of the Champions League

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has made a bold prediction ahead of his former club's Champions League showdown with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The last two winners of the Champions League now face off for a place in the last 16 of the 2024-25 edition, with City hosting Madrid in a highly anticipated first-leg clash at the Etihad.

Sergio Aguero Makes Wild Man City vs Real Madrid Prediction with Extreme Bet

While the reigning European champions came close to securing a top-eight spot in the group stage, Pep Guardiola's side had to mount a dramatic comeback on matchday eight to avoid an early exit.

Despite their struggles, City are considered favourites to win, and Aguero has no doubts about their chances.

The club legend went as far as making an extreme pledge, fully confident that Pep Guardiola’s side will triumph.

Aguero declared via Barca Universal: "Real Madrid can't beat City. If they do, I'll cut off my testicles."

His bold statement has stirred up excitement among fans, adding extra spice to an already heated encounter.

Now, all eyes will be on the Etihad to see if City can prove Aguero right or if Madrid will pull off another European masterclass.

Real Madrid hit with injury crisis

Meanwhile, Real Madrid arrive in Manchester facing a defensive crisis, with Lucas Vazquez sidelined by a fresh hamstring injury, joining Antonio Rudiger (thigh), Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (knee), and David Alaba (muscle) on the absentee list, per Sports Mole.

Several key players are also walking a suspension tightrope, as Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni will be ruled out of the second leg if they receive a booking at the Etihad—along with manager Carlo Ancelotti himself.

Despite these concerns, the Italian tactician will not hold back in selecting his strongest possible XI, with Tchouameni once again set to fill in as an emergency centre-back alongside rising talent Raul Asencio.

Four reasons why Man City can beat Madrid

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted four key reasons why Guardiola’s City should be confident heading into their high-stakes clash with Real Madrid.

Despite a challenging season for City, there are plausible factors that could work in their favour, including Madrid's defensive struggles and their poor form in crucial matches.

