Jamal Musiala was asked to pick between two of La Liga’s top wingers—Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal

Though he’s previously expressed admiration for Yamal, the Bayern Munich star ultimately gave the edge to Vinicius

Vinicius Jr. is considered the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or, edging out Jude Bellingham and Rodri in bookmakers' rankings

Jamal Musiala has shared his opinion on who he believes is better between Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

Musiala himself is widely recognised as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

The Bayern Munich playmaker faced both players—Vinicius Jr in a Champions League semi-final and Yamal in a Euros quarter-final.

Musiala picks the better player between Vinicius and Yamal

While comparing their careers directly is challenging, given Vinicius is 24 and Yamal just 17, Musiala didn’t hesitate to name his choice when asked who he thinks is the better player.

“Vini,” he said via Sportbible.

“Yeah, right now. Come on, give him [Yamal] a couple of years.”

When asked to compare the Real Madrid winger with Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Musiala maintained that Vini Jr held the edge.

Likewise, when it came down to Vini Jr vs Bruno Fernandes, Musiala again favoured the Brazilian.

Vinicius' hot form this season

Vinicius has kicked off the season in strong form, scoring four goals and providing four assists in nine La Liga appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Yamal, despite being younger and still developing physically and technically, has been outstanding, building on his Euros performance with five goals and four assists in his nine La Liga games for Barcelona.

Musiala himself is thriving under Bayern Munich’s new boss, Vincent Kompany. In the Bundesliga so far, he’s played five matches and netted three goals for the Bavarians.

Both Yamal and Vinicius Jr. have made the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, which will be announced on October 28. Musiala missed out on the nominees.

Neymar reiterates support for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reiterated his backing for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star tipped Vinicius to outshine competitors like Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vinicius 'already knows' he's secured the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike preparing a special tribute to him.

