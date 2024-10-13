This year's Ballon d'Or Award, slated for October 28, is a straight fight between Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Cascante

But Vinicius appears to be in the lead and has been backed to clinch the prestigious prize by a Manchester City player

The City star surprisingly picked the Real Madrid winger as his Ballon d'Or choice ahead of clubmate Rodri

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has shared his thoughts on who he believes should claim the 2024 Ballon d'Or, the prestigious individual accolade set to be awarded on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

As anticipation builds, football fans and pundits alike continue to debate who will succeed Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

Vinicius Junior has been backed to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award ahead of Manchester City's Rodri. Photos by DeFodi Images, Franck Fife and Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Who wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Among the top contenders this year are Real Madrid's electrifying winger Vinicius Junior and Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri.

Both have had stellar seasons in the year under review, with their contributions driving their teams to significant victories.

National and club loyalties, as well as achievements like league titles and individual statistics, are fueling opinions on who truly deserves the crown.

Vinicius leads race for Ballon d'Or

Currently, Vinicius Jr. is considered the frontrunner, edging out fellow Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and City’s Rodri in bookmakers' rankings.

The Brazilian winger played a crucial role in Madrid’s successful campaign, inspiring them to both La Liga and Champions League triumphs last season.

His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, particularly during Madrid's European journey, has made him a strong candidate for the award, per Goal.

Ederson backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

One of Vinicius' supporters is his compatriot and Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson, who recently voiced his opinion during an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

When asked about his pick for the Ballon d’Or, Ederson was unwavering in his response:

“Ballon d’Or? I hope Viní Jr wins it. He deserves it for everything he did last season,” he said, as quoted by MadridXtra.

Vinicius' stellar performances last season saw him net 24 goals across all competitions, including a vital strike in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar reiterates support for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reiterated his backing for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star tipped Vinicius to outshine competitors like Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vinicius 'already knows' he's secured the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike preparing a special tribute to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh