Ghanaian forward Samuel Prempeh has netted a Puskas-contender in the Premier League match between Young Apostles and Hearts of Oak

The Young Apostles forward scored a bicycle Kick goal off the edge of the box to equalise for his side on Sunday in the matchday 6 encounter

Young Apostles secured promotion to the Ghanaian topflight last season after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders in the playoffs

Young Apostles forward Samuel Prempeh hogged the headlines across the world after netting a Goal of the Year contender in the game against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The outrageous bicycle kick strike, which could earn him a Puskas award nomination, cancelled an early second-half goal from Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Amankwah.

Just when Young Apostles thought they could keep at least a point at home, striker Hamza Issah snatched a late winner for the Phobians.

Young Apostles forward Samuel Prempeh scores goal of the season contender in Hearts of Oak clash. Photo: Twitter/ @de_supremo.

Despite the defeat, Young Apostles were all over social media following Prempeh's acrobatic goal.

In a video shared on social media, the striker sensationally met a cross from the right at the edge of the box, hitting it acrobatically in the air.

The victory was Hearts of Oak's second of the season after a difficult start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles, a newly-promoted side in the Ghana Premier League, are 16th on the table after a win in six matches.

Hearts secure morale-boosting win

The Ghanaian giants have come under heavy criticisms following a poor start to the season despite augmenting their squad in the transfer window.

Having lost their opening two games of the campaign, the Phobians have been on a run of four matches without defeat, with two draws and two wins, per Footy Stats.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been calling for patience from fans of the club as he turns around the tides, with the former Ghana champions eyeing the title this season.

The victory in Wenchi is expected to lift the club's confidence ahead of their game against Dreams FC.

Source: YEN.com.gh