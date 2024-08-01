Endrick Felipe received high praise from Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, after his maiden appearance

The 18-year-old was named in the starting lineup against AC Milan in Madrid's first pre-season game of their US tour

He would be expected to be in top shape when his new club renew hostilities against Barcelona on August 3

New Real Madrid signing, Endrick Felipe, made his much-anticipated debut for Los Blancos in their friendly match against AC Milan in Chicago on Thursday, August 1.

Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, gave the 18-year-old his first start just days after his emotional unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick tries to make a scoring attempt in the midst of two AC Milan defenders during Real Madrid's pre-season game against the Italian side. Photo by Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

The match at Soldier Field was the Spanish giant's opening pre-season game in the United States, with two more fixtures scheduled.

How did Endrick perform on his Real Madrid debut?

Though Endrick likely dreamed of a stellar debut, his first appearance didn't go as hoped.

The former Palmeiras starlet struggled against a solid Milan defence.

According to Sofascore, the Brazilian didn’t register a shot on target, lost possession three times, and failed to complete a dribble in his 45-minute stint.

At halftime, Ancelotti substituted Endrick, bringing on Spanish youngster Juanmi Latasa.

Ancelotti praises Endrick despite Milan defeat

Reflecting on Endrick's performance, Ancelotti offered praise for the summer acquisition.

The veteran coach highlighted the teenager's qualities, hinting at his potential as a generational talent.

“Endrick? He has something special. He's able to get to top speed into space, he's very skillful in this. It's quite rare to see a player like that,” the 65-year-old said, as quoted by MadridXtra.

What's next for Endrick?

Endrick will aim for a stronger performance in Madrid's upcoming match, which promises to be a more challenging test as Los Blancos take on their El Clasico rivals, Barcelona, on August 3 at MetLife Stadium, per Goal.

Endrick and Arda Guler show impressive synergy in training

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's young talents, Endrick and Arda Guler, have quickly shown impressive synergy, connecting for two goals in a recent training session.

As pre-season preparations ramp up, Guler and new signing Endrick were paired together in their initial practice.

The attacking duo, playing on the same side, rapidly developed an understanding, as evidenced in a social media video where they set up goals for each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh