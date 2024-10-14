A Ghanaian prophet, Opambuor Ebenezer Yiadom, has expressed surprised following the disappearance of two Kotoko players in USA

The two players travelled with the team to Washington DC for the Capital City Africa Cup against DC United

The former Ghanaian champions are expected to return to Ghana this week for their Premier League game against Legon Cities

Ghanaian preacher and man of God, Prophet Opambuor Ebenezer Yiadom, has reacted to the news of two Asante Kotoko players absconding in the United States of America.

The duo, who are of Sudanese nationalities, left the team's hotel in the United States without permission and have since not been found.

Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, who both joined the club before the start of the season, were part of the few players who were able to secure visas for the Ca[ital City Cup game.

Prophet Opambuor Ebenezer Yiadom reacts after the news of two Kotoko players disappearing in USA. Photo: Facebook/ News Time Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

In a video shared on social media, Opambour could not hold his laughter as he hilariously reacted to the news, asking if only two players left.

While his co-preachers were narrating the incident to him, he burst into laughter, before asking again if only two players absconded.

The Porcupine Warriors are expected to return to Ghana this week for their matchday 6 encounter in the Ghana Premier League against Legon Cities.

Kotoko travel with seven players for Capital City Cup

Due to struggles to acquire visas for their players for the Capital City Cup in Washington DC, only seven players were able to travel to the United States.

In the end, the Ghanaian giants had to form a team with a select side from the US to face DC United's U18 team.

The Ghanaian Select Team defeated DC United 2-1 to win the Capital City Cup, with goals from Elvis Kyei Baffour and Geoffrey Owusu, as reported by My Joy Online.

Team Ghana beat DC United in USA

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian select team made up of players from Asante Kotoko and those plying their trades in the United States defeated DC United's U18 team in the Capital City Africa Cup on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Having had trouble securing visas for the required number of players for the match, Kotoko officially withdrew from the game but the team that travelled to the United States had to be merged for the encounter celebrating Ghana week in DC.

In an exciting encounter, the hosts, DC United opened the scoring early in the first half but the Ghanaian Select side responded through Asante Kotoko's Elvis Kyei Baffour before the break.

