Thomas Tuchel is on the verge of being confirmed as England’s new head coach, replacing Gareth Southgate in a high-profile appointment

The 51-year-old German will become only the third foreign manager to take charge of the English national team,

Initially, the Football Association (FA) had reportedly identified Pep Guardiola as their top choice for the role

Thomas Tuchel is set to take the reins as England's national team manager, marking his return to football after departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

The former Chelsea boss had been linked to a number of high-profile club roles, including being considered as a potential replacement for under-pressure Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has reportedly signed an 18-month contract to become the new England manager. Photo by Jurij Kodrun.

Source: Getty Images

However, Tuchel has opted to transition into international management.

Tuchel becomes England's new manager

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Tuchel has officially signed on to become England's new head coach. An announcement is expected on Wednesday, October 16.

Sky Sports added that Tuchel will become only the third foreign manager to lead the Three Lions, following in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

His contract is set to run until July 2026, starting in January 2025, as per a condition he requested during negotiations with the FA.

The 1966 World Cup winners have been without a permanent manager since Gareth Southgate stepped down after the team’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

For now, interim manager Lee Carsley will oversee the team's final two UEFA Nations League fixtures in November against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before Tuchel assumes his role.

What are the expectations as Tuchel takes over England?

Expectations for Tuchel are high. England aims for World Cup success in 2026 after finishing fourth in the 2018 tournament and exiting at the quarter-final stage in Qatar.

Known for his tactical intelligence and ability to galvanise elite squads, Tuchel brings a wealth of top-level experience to the position, having led Chelsea to Champions League victory in 2021 and managed at clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

What style of football does Thomas Tuchel play?

Tuchel’s approach is expected to offer England a fresh tactical outlook.

His teams are characterised by versatility. They often shift between high-pressing systems, counter-attacking play, and solid defensive structures.

With England's deep pool of talent, particularly in attack and midfield, Tuchel’s leadership could maximise the potential of a squad that has been close to achieving greatness but has often fallen short at the final hurdles.

Tuchel's rules when he becomes England manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that with Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United in doubt, Thomas Tuchel had been linked to the coaching role at Old Trafford.

Renowned for his distinctive coaching approach, Tuchel emphasises punctuality and respect.

He insists that players greet each other by name and maintain eye contact.

