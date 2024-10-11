Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in negotiations to take up the coaching role of England's men's senior national team

The former Chelsea boss was heavily tipped to succeed under-fire Manchester United trainer Erik ten Hag

But it appears he could replace Gareth Southgate instead as England continue their search for a permanent coach

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in talks to become England's next permanent manager, a potential shift that could have significant implications for both club and international football.

The German tactician, who has been without a coaching role since parting ways with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, had been heavily linked with a possible move to Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s position has been under scrutiny.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in negotiations for the role of England national team manager.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel 'in talks' to become England coach

However, in a surprising twist, Tuchel now appears to be a frontrunner to replace Gareth Southgate at the helm of the England national team.

According to Bild via The Express, the former Chelsea manager is negotiating with the Football Association (FA) for the prestigious role.

This development comes as United’s board seems to have reaffirmed their support for Ten Hag following a lengthy meeting with the Dutchman in London on Tuesday.

Despite being seen as a potential successor at Old Trafford, Tuchel's availability for international management has shifted the conversation toward a possible future with the Three Lions.

Metro reports that if England hires Tuchel, he would be the third non-British coach of the men’s national team after Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Meanwhile, interim England manager Lee Carsley may have seen his hopes of securing the role full-time take a hit after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Greece in a UEFA Nations League clash.

The loss adds pressure to the FA’s decision-making process as they look for a long-term successor to Southgate.

Tuchel's pedigree and experience at top clubs likely make him an attractive option.

Tuchel's rules if he becomes United coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that with Erik Ten Hag's future at Manchester United uncertain, Thomas Tuchel has shown interest in the role.

Known for his unique coaching style, Tuchel emphasises punctuality and good manners and insists players greet each other by first name and make eye contact.

