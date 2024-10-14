Pep Guardiola has disclosed the one club he is weary of facing in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear which club he prefers to avoid in this season's UEFA Champions League.

With three UCL titles under his belt, Guardiola has a deep understanding of the challenges ahead, especially when it comes to determining the team that could threaten City's quest for European dominance.

After last season’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid, who went on to lift the trophy, Guardiola's side is eager to reclaim the crown.

The new campaign, however, began on shaky ground, with a goalless draw against Inter Milan. City quickly bounced back, though, with a commanding victory over Slovan Bratislava, reaffirming their intent to compete for the title.

As City prepares for their remaining group stage fixtures against Sparta Prague, Sporting CP, Feyenoord, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Club Bruges, the competition will only intensify.

Guardiola reveals the club he wants to avoid

Yet, when asked which team he would rather steer clear of in Europe's top competition, Guardiola didn’t hesitate to name his former club, FC Barcelona.

"Good question. Barcelona maybe," Guardiola responded, as reported by Metro.

"The affection I have for them destroys me. I was born in a small town nearby; it’s never easy to play against them."

Barcelona, now under the guidance of Hansi Flick, have started the 2024/25 season with great momentum, winning all but two of their matches.

Despite an early setback in their Champions League opener against Monaco, they made a strong comeback and thrashed Young Boys 5-0, proving they remain a force to be reckoned with.

What's Guardiola's record vs Barcelona?

While Guardiola may be hesitant to face his former team, his record against Barça isn't unfavourable.

According to Transfermarkt, the City boss has faced the Catalan giants four times, with two victories and two losses, showcasing his tactical acumen when facing his old club.

Guardiola not 'interested' in winning EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola has revealed a surprising lack of urgency to win this season's Premier League title.

Since joining the club in 2016, Guardiola has guided City to remarkable success, clinching seven English top-flight titles, including an unmatched four consecutive championships.

However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach hinted that winning another Premier League title isn't currently his main priority.

