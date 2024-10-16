Le Havre midfielder Andre Ayew has celebrated the 15th anniversary of Ghana's U20 World Cup triumph

The Black Satellites defeated Brazil to win the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time in 2009 in Egypt

Ayew, who has not been with the Black Stars team since March, was captain of the Black Satellites in 2009

Andre Ayew has taken to social media to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup triumph.

The Le Havre forward captained the Black Satellites to a historic triumph in Egypt in 2009, winning the World Cup after beating Brazil in the final.

Ghana remains the only country in Africa to win the FIFA U20 World Cup, an achievement that is yet to be met by another country on the continent.

Andre Ayew celebrates 15th anniversary of Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup success. Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old, who has represented Ghana at several tournaments and three senior FIFA World Cups, has not received an invite to the national team since March 2024.

"15 years ago, we made history! We brought the FIFA World Cup U-20 to Africa for the first time," wrote Ayew on Instagram.

"I’m filled with immense pride thinking about our exceptional squad, brilliant technical staff, and dedicated management team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

"To my teammates, coaches, and entire support staff, I offer my deepest gratitude. Your hard work, passion, and commitment made this achievement possible.

"Forever grateful for that unforgettable journey and the memories we created together."

Ayew set for Black Stars return

The veteran forward could potentially return to the Black Stars after securing a deal with French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, as reported by My Joy Online.

Ayew has to convince Ghana coach Otto Addo after being inactive for four months.

Meanwhile, Ayew could make his second Le Havre debut when they face Olympique Lyonnais after the international break.

Source: YEN.com.gh