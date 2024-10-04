Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has found a club after signing a deal to rejoin Le Havre in France

The Black Stars captain returns to the club he last played for before his brief hiatus from the game

Ayew will be hoping to find form and make a return to the senior national team, the Black Stars

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has re-signed for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre.

The veteran forward returned to France to ink a new deal with the club he helped secure survival last season.

Ayew joined Le Havre in November last year, scoring five times for the club in their battle to sustain their status. One of his goals was nominated for the Goal of the Season.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew rejoins Le Havre in France. Photo: Twitter/ @HAC_Foot.

Source: Twitter

"He's back! André Ayew has just signed a new contract with Ciel & Marine and is joining Didier Digard's squad. The bridges were not broken, it was affirmed, and it was neither a bluff nor a way of reassuring himself: André Ayew finds his place in the HAC squad! One of the great architects of the 2023-2024 survival," wrote Le Havre on their official website, announcing his return.

The 34-year-old has rich experience playing in the French topflight, having represented Olympique Marseille, Lorient and now Le Havre.

Ayew could make his second debut for Le Havre in their game against Brest on Sunday, per Sofascore.

Ayew set for Black Stars return

Following his move to Le Havre, the captain of the Black Stars will fancy his chances of returning to the senior national team.

Ayew has not played for the Black Stars since March's international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

He was not invited for June's World Cup qualifiers and September's AFCON qualifiers. He was also not included in the team for games against Sudan next week.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

