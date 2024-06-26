A video of a Ghanaian player recreating the unforgettable moment when Lionel Messi went to bed with the World Cup trophy has surfaced online

The player, Caleb Asamoah of Nsoatreman FC, imitated the football legend after his team won the #MTNFACup over the weekend

The video generated conversation online as many netizens argued that Lionel Messi is not the only player who has been captured in bed with a trophy

A Ghanaian footballer, Caleb Asamoah of Nsoatreman FC, caused a social media frenzy after a photo of him lying in bed with a trophy surfaced online.

Caleb recreated Lionel Messi's World Cup trophy picture after his team won the #MTNFACup over the weekend.

A delighted Asamoah could not conceal his joy as he lay in bed, clinging to his team's reward for pulling an outstanding performance at the sports competition.

See the photo below:

Nsotreman become champions of MTNFACup

Nsoatreman FC beat their contenders, Bofoakwa Tano FC, and emerged as the champions of the match organised by MTN Ghana.

Their win over Bofoakwa Tano earned them the enviable #MTNFACup. They were highly commended after the game.

Netizens react to photo of Ghanian player imitating Lionel Messi's World Cup trophy pic

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions. Some commented on the trophy, while others argued that Messi was not the first to create the scene in the photo.

@bondzii wrote:

"The trophy is not nice kraa."

@CountryCalledGH wrote:

"Guy is older than Messi tbh."

@IssahaqAbdul wrote:

"Lewandowski did it in 2020. Mane did in 2021. So where from “ recreating Messi World Cup picture.”

@Julius12363229 wrote:

"Is it only messi who has done this? What about the African players who did?"

