Thomas Partey is set to make a return to action for Arsenal after missing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Ghana

The Black Stars captain failed to travel for the two-legged game after he was declared unfit for the matches against Sudan

Partey is expected to start for the Gunners when they engage AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday

Black Stars captain Thomas Partey has been declared fit for Arsenal's Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, October 18, 2024.

The Ghana international missed October's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan after it was reported that he was unfit despite being named in the squad.

Two days before the team reported for the international assignment, Partey had featured for the Gunners in their game against Southampton, lasting 84 minutes of the 3-1 victory.

However, the Ghana Football Association announced on their official website he was unavailable for the double-header when camp opened.

Ahead of the return of the English Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Partey is fit and ready for the game against Bournemouth.

"Yes. Thomas is fit, yes," he said at the pre-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

Partey has been a key figure for Arsenal this season, starring regularly for the club in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Partey missed during qualifiers

It was obvious the absence of the Arsenal midfielder affected the Black Stars during October's AFCON qualifiers as Ghana failed to win in both games.

The Black Stars were held in Accra to a goalless draw before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

This has left the West Africans on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco next year.

Partey withdraws from qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a huge blow after captain Thomas Partey and three others withdrew from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Joseph Paintsil, Osman Ibrahim, and Kingsley Schindler, who were initially named in the squad for the doubleheader, have all been excused from the team.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday (October 7, 2024) and held their first training session later that day at the Accra Sports Stadium.

