Luka Modric became the oldest player to represent Real Madrid during their 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, marking the occasion memorable with a brilliant assist to Vinicius Jr.

At 39 years and 40 days old, Modric broke a record that had stood for nearly 60 years, becoming the oldest player to feature in a competitive match for the club.

The previous record-holder, Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, played his final match for Real Madrid in May 1966 during a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Betis at 39 years and 37 days.

Modric surpassed this milestone in Saturday's hard-fought win against Celta Vigo in La Liga, per Goal.

How Real Madrid defeated Celta

Real Madrid encountered a tough challenge at Balaídos after Celta Vigo equalised early in the second half, nullifying Kylian Mbappé's opener.

With the match hanging in the balance, manager Carlo Ancelotti brought on Luka Modric in the 63rd minute, hoping his experience would turn the tide.

Modric did not disappoint. Just three minutes after entering the game, he delivered a moment of brilliance, threading a precise pass through Celta's defence to set up Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian forward displayed remarkable composure, rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball into the net, restoring Real Madrid's lead and securing three vital points for the visitors.

What's next for Modric and Real Madrid

Despite some struggles against a determined Celta Vigo side, the individual brilliance of Modric, ensured a much-needed victory.

Ancelotti will be relieved to see his key forwards finding the back of the net as the team prepares for an important week, facing Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, followed by the highly anticipated El Clásico against Barcelona.

Bellingham addresses Mbappe, Vinicius relationship

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jude Bellingham addressed his relationship with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr amid speculation that the trio may have issues.

The England international rubbished the rumours, saying they have a cordial relationship on and off the football pitch.

The trio, alongside Rodrygo de Goes, headline Real Madrid's attack, but questions have arisen regarding their compatibility and whether Rodrygo, in particular, is being overshadowed by the others.

