Jude Bellingham showed visible frustration with Vinicius Jr. during Real Madrid's first half against Celta Vigo, upset with the Brazilian's selfish play.

Despite another unconvincing performance from Carlo Ancelotti's side, they managed to secure a win, largely due to their attacking firepower, led by Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.

Bellingham Frustrated by Vinicius' Selfishness During Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Clash

Mbappé opened the scoring after just 20 minutes with a powerful strike into the top corner.

However, Real Madrid's lead was short-lived as Celta capitalized on their numerous opportunities, with Williot Swedberg netting the equaliser.

Luka Modric delivered a sublime pass for Vinicius, who converted it to secure all three points for Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s crucial El Clásico.

However, before scoring the winner, Vinicius frustrated teammate Bellingham by opting not to pass when the Englishman was in a prime position to score.

The electrifying winger had skillfully created space with his dribbling and determined run but chose to shoot from a difficult angle, missing the target instead of crossing or passing.

In a video shared on social media, Bellingham, who had made an excellent run to the far post, was visibly upset, even kicking the turf in frustration.

Ancelotti 'praises' Bellingham for scolding Vinicius

After the game, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seemed to praise Bellingham for having the "balls" to reproach Vinicius. The Italian manager viewed the exchange as a positive sign.

He said via Madrid XTRA:

"Jude Bellingham was angry with Vinicius? I didn't notice the gesture. But if he did it it means he has balls. I like it. They were hugging at the end of the game."

