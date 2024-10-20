West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus added another goal to his tally in the English Premier League after scoring against Tottenham Hotspurs

He joins Jordan Ayew, Anthony Yeboah and eight other players in the list of highest-scoring Ghanaians in the EPL

Jordan Ayew remains the Ghanaian player with the most goals in the English Premier League, adding another to his tally on Saturday

Mohammed Kudus reached a new milestone in the English Premier League with his strike for West Ham United in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Unfortunately for the Black Stars midfielder, he ended a new mark in his career with a disappointing red card late in the Hammers' 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Kudus' strike after 18 minutes was his tenth in the Premier League since moving to England in the summer of 2023.

He becomes the eight highest scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League, a feat he shares with the legendary Asamoah Gyan.

Yen.com.gh looks at the top ten scoring Ghanaians in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew - 38 goals

Ayew, the Ghanaian with the most appearances (282) in the Premier League, continued to show why he is one of the most experienced players in the league after netting his 38th goal in the league, and his first for Leicester. Ayew has played for Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and now Leicester City.

Anthony Yeboah - 24 goals

Yeboah is revered for his time in England with Leeds United. He scored, arguably, one of the best goals in the history of the Premier League against Liverpool. In his two seasons, Yeboah made 47 appearances in the EPL, scoring 24 goals.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 22 goals

Another player with over 200 appearances in the Premier League. Schlupp won the Premier League with Leicester before moving to Crystal Palace. In his 273 appearances, Schlupp netted 22 times.

Andre Ayew - 21 goals

Ayew's time in the Premier League was affected by Swansea City's relegation at one point. He scored a lot of goals in the English Championship. However, during his time with West Ham, Swansea and later Nottingham Forest, he scored 21 goals.

Michael Essien - 17 goals

The most decorated Ghanaian player in the Premier League, Essien won everything with Chelsea. In the Premier League, which he won twice, he scored 17 times, including a sensational strike against Arsenal. He played 168 times in the EPL.

Antoine Semenyo - 12 goals

A rising star in the Premier League. Semenyo has been AFC Bournemouth's best player since the departure of Dominic Solanke, a player he starred alongside last season. The 24-year-old has made 52 appearances in the league and netted 12 times.

Asamoah Gyan - 10 goals

Gyan's English Premier League career was so short as fans wanted more of the ex-Sunderland player but he left for the Gulf after just a season. In 34 appearances, Gyan scored 10 times and was a cult hero in the eyes of the Black Cats faithful.

Thomas Partey - 6 goals

Partey is the glue sticking Arsenal together, his presence is magnanimous and when he scores it is always special. His goal against Aston Villa at the Villa Park was important for the Gunners' campaign. Despite his injury-ravaged career in England, Partey has made 103 appearances and scored 6 times in the EPL.

Sulley Muntari - 5 goals

Muntari had two stints in the EPL with two clubs. He etched his name in the history of Portsmouth by leading them to FA Cup success in 2008. Although he also played for Sunderland, he only managed five goals in 38 appearances.

Kudus sees red in West Ham defeat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been red carded in the Premier League game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs after shoving off Micky Van de Ven.

The Ghana international fouled the Tottenham defender before he later had an altercation with him. He was handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Review led to a red card.

Kudus was also involved in a spat with Senegal and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

