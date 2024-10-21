Mason Greenwood has received widespread praise as reports suggest he will become a father again

The former Manchester United striker is expecting his second child with partner Harriet Robson

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old brought an end to his goal-scoring drought with a goal in Marseille's latest win

Mason Greenwood ended his four-game goal drought in emphatic fashion, netting a brilliant strike as Olympique Marseille demolished Montpellier 5-0.

The forward’s resurgence on the pitch coincides with personal joy, as reports indicate that his partner, Harriet Robson, is expecting their second child.

Mason Greenwood is expecting his second child with partner Harriet Robson. Photos by Icon Sport/Getty Images and @FootballFactly/X.

Greenwood to become a father again

According to Football Factly, the former Manchester United star and Harriet are preparing for the arrival of their second child.

Goal adds that the couple’s new addition is expected in the New Year, approximately 18 months after they welcomed their first child, Summer, in mid-2023.

Fans hail Greenwood

The exciting family news has been met with positive reactions on social media, where fans have celebrated Greenwood’s achievements both on and off the pitch.

Here are some notable reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@eagleyez7 lauded the ex-United star:

"Bro is making the brotherhood proud."

@asap_drek playfully congratulated Greenwood:

"Man is scoring goals on and off the field."

@wizymw17 shared in @asap_drek's sentiments:

"Guy is scoring goals all over 😊"

@QRoger_03 jokingly said:

"He scores at Home and on the playing field ⚽️"

@MiyaTania summed up:

"And people are still angry at him! Congratulations, Mason Greenwood."

Greenwood's form this season

Greenwood joined Marseille during the summer transfer window in a £30 million permanent move from Man United and made an immediate impact, netting five goals in his first three appearances.

However, a recent dip in form raised concerns, as the 23-year-old went through a dry spell without finding the back of the net in his next four matches.

His recent stunning goal against Montpellier signalled a return to form, showcasing both his technical quality and mental resilience.

Greenwood greeted like hero

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Greenwood was greeted like a hero upon his arrival in France ahead of his transfer to Olympique Marseille.

Supporters of the Ligue 1 club welcomed the English forward with flares and chants as he waved to them at the airport.

Despite criticism from Marseille's city mayor, Benoit Payan, the club stood firm in its decision to hire Greenwood.

