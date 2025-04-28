Rev Kofi Oduro has called on President Mahama to sack the staff of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) over negligence claims

His reaction follows a heated confrontation between the Health Minister and TTH management during a surprise visit

Doctors at the hospital declared an indefinite strike, demanding an apology from the minister and a local MP

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Rev Kofi Oduro has called on President John Dramani Mahama to sack the staff at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

This follows the recent misunderstanding between staff members of the facility and the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Rev Kofi Oduro urges President John Mahama to sack the staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Earlier, Mr Akandoh paid a surprise visit to ascertain the veracity of widespread claims of negligence and poor service delivery at the TTH.

During the visit, the minister discovered that several critical machines, including ventilators at the emergency unit, diagnostic and sterilisation equipment, and MRI scans, were not operational.

However, when the Health Minister confronted the management of the facility, it resulted in a heated argument, which sparked varied reactions on social media.

Following this, the doctors announced an indefinite strike, demanding an apology from Mr Akandoh and the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, who was in the company of the health minister.

A few days after the incident, the chief executive of the TTH, Dr Adam Atiku, was sacked by President Mahama.

Reacting to this, Rev Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, said the doctors' actions at the TTH were unprofessional and had proven their incompetence.

Consequently, the outspoken man of God urged the government to dismiss them for the gross mismanagement of the facility, which is earmarked as a referral hospital serving the five Northern Regions of Ghana.

"At a place at Tamale Teaching Hospital, where people cannot even manage a toilet, and they are calling on the minister to come and apologise to them, and the minister goes and mounts a press conference and says, 'I'm sorry.' What nonsense. What kind of impunity is this? What kind of madness is this?" he asked.

"I call on His Excellency the President. Good morning, Your Excellency, I believe every staff member of that hospital must be sacked immediately. With all due respect, Your Excellency," he said.

Rev Kofi Oduro's video sparks mixed reactions

Rev Kofi Oduro's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below:

@EaaKT said:

"The same problem that Tamale Teaching Hospital refused to solve, Ho Teaching Hospital has solved it all."

@kofi Appiah also said:

"Who will replace them? Ghana, we don't have doctors, so if they leave Tamale, people will suffer."

@Alexzoo Gh commented:

"The hard truth is sometimes we have to watch some people's faces and tell them the truth.. God bless you, great man."

Tamale Teaching Hospital gets new CEO

In a related development, YEN.com.gh, reported that President John Mahama appointed Dr Abubakar Bawah Abdulai as the new CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

This follows the dismissal of Dr Adam Atiku after the Health Minister visits the facility.

This followed an unannounced visit by the Health Minister after the death of a patient and allegations of negligence.

