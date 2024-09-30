Mikel Arteta has made his stance clear on who truly deserves the crown of the greatest footballer of all time

The Arsenal boss' choice is not different from other legendary names to have snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

Meanwhile, Arteta is bent on ending his side's Premier League trophy drought after coming close on two occasions

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest footballer of all time remains a hot topic, fuelling passionate discussions on five-a-side pitches and pub tables worldwide.

Though Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the game for nearly two decades, the argument shows no signs of subsiding.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta picked his greatest footballer of all time without hesitation. Photos by Yasser Baksh, David Price and Megan Briggs.

Mikel Arteta 'settles' GOAT debate

Weighing in on the subject is none other than Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, a man who knows a thing or two about the beautiful game.

As he leads the North London outfit in pursuit of their first Premier League title in almost two decades, Arteta confidently voiced his opinion on the GOAT debate.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the former Manchester City No.2 was asked to name his favourite player to watch.

Without hesitation, the Spaniard responded, "It’s always been Messi. I can't deny it. For me and my three sons, it's exactly the same.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to witness, in my opinion, the best player of all time over so many years," he boldly declared, as quoted by Bolavip.

Arteta snubs Ronaldo and co., insists on Messi

Despite the interviewer mentioning legends such as Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, Arteta remained resolute in his choice, per Yard Barker.

He emphasised that his conclusion was drawn from years of watching Messi and comparing his brilliance with others.

"The difference is huge for me. So, it has to be Messi," Arteta reaffirmed.

For many, Messi's extraordinary talent, paired with his staggering collection of trophies and Ballon d'Or awards, should settle the debate.

His vision, close control, and ability to turn a game on its head are unparalleled.

However, others argue that Ronaldo’s unmatched athleticism, consistency, and goal-scoring ability make him a worthy contender for the title.

Ronaldo’s success across different leagues, combined with his longevity at the highest level, keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Regardless, both have redefined excellence in their own ways, making it difficult to choose between them.

Ronaldo's teammates who rate Messi as the GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that opinions of past and present footballers regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often shaped by their loyalty to either player, whether as teammates at the club or national level.

Interestingly, however, some of Ronaldo's former teammates have openly expressed their belief that Messi is the superior footballer.

