Ghana legend Andre Ayew has made his second debut for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre following his return to the club

The Black Stars captain has been without a club for the past four months but re-signed for Le Havre early in October

Ayew is expected to play a key role in the club's campaign as they eye survival in the French top division

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has finally returned to action after four months without a club to make his second competitive debut for Le Havre in France.

Ayew left the club following the end of his contract in May but was re-signed early this month.

The 34-year-old, who has already missed seven games in the new campaign, was introduced in the game against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Andre Ayew marks second debut for Le Havre in Ligue 1 clash against Lyon. Photo: Dave Winter.

Source: Getty Images

The veteran forward replaced Timothée Pembélé in the 66th minute of the defeat to Lyon.

Abner Vinicius, Malick Fofana, Alexander Lacazette and Said Benrahma were all on target for Lyon in the 4-0 romping of Le Havre, as reported by One Football.

Ayew's first spell with Le Havre ended successfully after playing a huge role in helping the club avoid relegation. He scored five goals for the club after joining them in November 2023.

He is expected to lead the club once again to survival following a tough start to the campaign.

Ayew excited to rejoin Le Havre

Ayew had received offers from several clubs during the summer transfer window but opted to return to Le Havre.

According to the former Marseille attacker, he didn't want to join a club where he had to start from the scratch.

"I admit that I would have liked to take a little less time. There were quite a few requests at the beginning of the summer, some really interesting, concrete proposals. But, at the end of last season, I already had the idea of ​​coming back in the back of my mind.

I didn't feel like going to a club where I would have had to start from scratch. HAC was therefore an obvious choice. Today, everyone has made the effort and I am happy to be back with the club and the group," he said, as quoted by Football Club Marseille.

Ayew rejoins Le Havre in France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has re-signed for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre.

The veteran forward returned to France to ink a new deal with the club he helped secure survival last season.

Ayew joined Le Havre in November last year, scoring five times for the club in their battle to sustain their status. One of his goals was nominated for the Goal of the Season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh