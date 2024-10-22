Al-Nassr and Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a brutal reality check as he nears retirement

Despite ageing like fine wine, the 39-year-old has been told his quest to reach 1000 goals will not materialise

Meanwhile, Ronaldo played full throttle as Al-Nassr pipped Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has been bluntly told that his football career is nearing its end, and his ambition of scoring 1,000 career goals is out of reach.

The Al-Nassr captain, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in February next year, continues to defy age with his performances, showing few signs of decline despite being in the twilight of a remarkable career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for 1000 goals

Back in September, the Portuguese icon became the first player to net 900 goals across all competitions, sparking his declaration that he aims to hit the coveted 1,000-goal mark before retiring.

Additionally, Ronaldo has initiated discussions to extend his contract with Al-Nassr and has expressed interest in representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

BeIN Sports reports that national team coach Roberto Martinez even highlighted Ronaldo's continued prowess, stating that "he doesn’t play like he's 39."

Despite his achievements, Cristiano has faced criticism for recent displays with Portugal, particularly after his frustration during a goalless Nations League draw against Scotland.

This outburst fueled debates about his current role in a national team brimming with attacking talent.

Ex-Liverpool star criticises Ronaldo

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann weighed in, asserting that Ronaldo's focus should shift from personal milestones to benefiting the team.

"Ronaldo has scored a few goals in the Nations League, but does he make them a better side? I'm not sure, they're a massively talented team who could win these games without him," Hamann told Flashscore, as quoted by Goal.

He continued: "Ronaldo is at a point in his career where he needs to start prioritising the team instead of himself.

"I'm not sure how much of the say the manager has in team selection, which is a big issue.

"I'd be very surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1000 career goals, I don't think he can go on for that long."

While Ronaldo's physical abilities remain impressive, the question of how long he can maintain this level persists.

For someone who has thrived on being the focal point of his teams, transitioning to a different role could be his biggest challenge.

Ronaldo excluded from Zidane's Real Madrid greats

In another report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly left out of Zinedine Zidane's three-man shortlist of players who impressed him during his coaching tenure.

Despite Ronaldo's crucial role in Zidane's success at Real Madrid, the French legend excluded the Portuguese star from his top picks.

