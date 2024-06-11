The Ghana Football Association has honoured Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew for reaching his 100th cap

The brief ceremony was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before the Black Stars' match against Central African Republic

Some social media users congratulated Jordan Ayew for serving his country

The Ghana Football Association has awarded Jordan Ayew a special recognition for earning his 100th Ghanaian international cap. The Crystal Palace forward became the third player from Ghana to accomplish the record, and the football governing body awarded him a Golden Boot.

Jordan Ayew debuted for Ghana on September 5, 2010, against Swaziland and scored his first and second goals for the country in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Jordan Ayew and Coach Otto Addo at Baba Yara sports stadium. Photo credit: @gfa.

Against Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire, the 32-year-old scored two goals in three games to record his 100th cap.

Since then, Jordan Ayew has played for Ghana in four matches against Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, and the Central African Republic. He now ranks sixth among all-time top scorers for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Edward Acquah, Tony Yeboah, Abdul Razak, and Kwasi Owusu are among the players he is ferociously pursuing.

Jordan Ayew speaks after scoring a hat-trick for the Black Stars against the CAR

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew says he will adapt to varied roles within the national team and his club, Crystal Palace, even though he plays in his favoured position.

Ghanaians react as GFA honours Jordan Ayew with a Golden Boot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ramseygyimah stated:

Hat trick on your 100 caps. What an amazing feeling congrats, Jordan

kaakyire_vanyopub stated:

Put some respect on the name of the Ayews!

ghost401152 stated:

why ghana vs mozambique

ebo_kobena stated:

102 games played, 23 goals scored. That’s not impressive for a striker though!

Payceefranklynmusic stated:

Penalty Expert!! ❤️‍

Rolexthescientist stated:

Jordon looking skinny

