Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus left Ghanaians in disbelief on the morning of June 11, 2024, after his fiery response to critics on social media. Following Ghana's 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic, Kudus faced criticism from some Ghanaians who felt his performance was not up to par.

Kudus addressed his critics in the comments section of X, formerly known as Twitter. His response was unapologetic and direct, reflecting his anger.

A fan advised Mohammed Kudus to ignore the naysayers. However, he chose to address the situation head-on. He doubled down on his comments, referring to his critics as lacking in common sense. He wrote:

Sometimes you need to tell them bro .. they sit behind keyboards and be doing dumb stuff

This incident sparked reactions from Ghanaians who felt Kudus was being harsh and not above reproach.

KennieAsafo said:

You don't play anything but you think you're Messi

Ga_nyo_Nii wrote:

Bossu cool down wai, make you no mind them. Laryea Kingston dey coach the starlets to victory, this same people Diss am make he shun the job

Just_Oneday_365 said:

You need to know this.. those unnecessary 360 turns no dey need somtyms, you controlled the ball, instead of you to pass so that we can move forward then you be doing 360 and ended up nothing,

Jordan Ayew's hat-trick

In another story, the Black Stars secured a narrow win against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Jordan Ayew scored thrice, bolstering the Black Stars to the top of their World Cup qualifiers group. Jordan's hat-trick is historic for the Black Stars and the player's career.

