One of Real Madrid's star players has picked up an injury after his heroics in the Champions League

Los Blancos rose from the ruins, producing an epic second-half display to defeat Borussia Dortmund

However, their victory on Tuesday night came at a cost, with the said player set to miss the El Clasico

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid have been recovering key players ahead of El Clasico, but their final match before the clash has added another to their list of absentees.

Along with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and likely Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes is now set to miss the Barcelona showdown.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Dortmund and will need to miss El Clasico with Barcelona. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian forward picked up a hamstring injury during the Borussia Dortmund game, coming off in the final minutes for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 23-year-old sprinted to keep a ball in play, helping set up Lucas Vazquez’s third goal, but injured himself in the process and limped off the pitch.

Rodrygo sustains injury ahead of El Clasico

According to Diario AS, initial tests have confirmed Rodrygo's hamstring injury, ruling him out of the highly anticipated El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A more detailed scan on Thursday will provide a clearer timeline for his recovery. While he will definitely miss the Barcelona clash, there is hope he could return for Real Madrid's following game against Valencia at Mestalla.

The severity of the muscle tear, whether minor or major, will determine his absence. A minor tear could see him back in one to two weeks, while a grade two tear typically requires 4-5 weeks of recovery.

Given that Rodrygo managed to stay on his feet before limping off, it’s unlikely he has a grade three tear, which would result in several months on the sidelines.

Carlo Ancelotti will need to adjust his plans for El Clasico, but Rodrygo’s absence is now certain

Courtois picks up injury ahead of El Clasico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thibaut Courtois sustained a muscle injury, which is expected to rule him out of Saturday’s El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old’s absence will be a significant blow, especially considering his struggles with injuries over the past year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh