The Arsenal midfielder played for Ghanaian side Tema Youth before moving to Spain to sign for Atletico Madrid

The Tema Youth boss says he has not heard from his former player, Thomas Partey, for the past five years

Osei Kwaku Palmer has an excellent record in terms of mentoring Ghanaian football talents including Partey

Owner and president of Tema Youth Football Club, Osei Kwaku Palmer, has publicly expressed his frustration with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for neglecting him for the past five years.

Palmer claims that Partey, who began his career at Tema Youth before moving to Spain and eventually earning a high-profile move to the English Premier League, has neglected him for the past five years.

Palmer on 5-year Partey silence

This accusation has shocked many, as Partey’s rise to international fame has been linked to the development and nurturing he received at the youth academy.

The two men have a long history together. Partey joined Tema Youth as a young talent and made his mark in the club before moving to Atlético Madrid, where his career flourished in the La Liga. However, as quoted by Hot FM's head of sports, Amuzu, Palmer suggests that despite this close relationship, Partey has failed to maintain any form of communication with him for years.

''Thomas Teye Partey has ignored me for about 5 years now. The last time we spoke was when I was part of the Black Stars management committee.'' Osei Kwaku Palmer said.

According to Palmer, the neglect from Partey has been especially painful given the club’s role in developing the player’s early career, with the Arsenal midfield maestro set to be part of Otto Addo's Black Stars selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month.

Thomas Partey to Atletico Madrid in 2012

Thomas Partey’s move to Atlético Madrid marked the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career. After impressing at Diego Simeone's team, he went on to sign for Arsenal in 2020 in a deal worth in the region of 50 million Euros, solidifying his position as one of the top midfielders in England.

Despite this success, Palmer claims that the silence from Partey has been glaring. The owner of Tema Youth has stated that he has not heard from the player since their last communication about five years ago.

Palmer's disappointment is clear, as he describes the years of silence as a sign of neglect. He explained that as a club that played a pivotal role in Partey’s early development, he expected more gratitude and recognition from the player. Palmer expressed his disappointment, stating that he thought their bond would remain strong, but Partey’s silence has left him feeling abandoned.

The five-year gap of no communication raises questions about the relationship between the two. Palmer, a figure who has worked tirelessly to ensure the growth and success of Tema Youth, mentoring a myriad of players to reach greater heights such as Joseph Paintsil, Francis Narh, Joseph Attamah Larweh, and co.

The Tema Youth owner seems to suggest that the lack of acknowledgment from Partey reflects poorly on the player’s character. For Palmer, the absence of even a simple check-in after Partey’s rise to fame feels like an unforgivable snub.

Emirates statue for Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported an Arsenal fan's proposal to have Thomas Partey's statue erected at Emirates Stadium if the Gunners win the Premier League.

