The Premier League has clarified why Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was issued a second yellow card against Brighton

Rice was left furious after receiving his marching orders in an unexpected way during the match at the Emirates.

Rice is set to miss Arsenal's next Premier League match, a huge clash against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur

After receiving a booking for a late tackle in the first half, the Gunners star seemed to kick the ball away during a confrontation with Joel Veltman.

The Seagulls defender attempted to take a quick free-kick after Rice committed a foul, but the Arsenal player nudged the ball away.

Veltman then followed through and made contact with Rice, sending the midfielder to the ground in pain.

When Rice got back on his feet, referee Chris Kavanagh issued him a yellow card, leaving Arsenal with only ten men.

The 25-year-old stood in shock, protesting his innocence for several minutes as boos echoed around the Emirates.

Many Arsenal players initially believed that Veltman would be the one penalised.

Premier League clarifies red card on X

To clarify the confusing situation, the Premier League Match Centre provided an explanation on their X account.

The post read: "The referee issued a second yellow card to Declan Rice for delaying the restart."

VAR could not intervene since it was a yellow card offence rather than a straight red.

As a result, Rice will miss the north London derby against Tottenham after the international break, marking the first red card of his career and leading to a one-match suspension.

