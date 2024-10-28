Top Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has met former Nigeria captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha in Togo

The singer and the legendary footballer were invited to Lomé for Emmanuel Adebayor's Jubilee Charity event

Okocha participated in a game involving legends including former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o and Ghana's Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy could not believe his eyes after finding himself in the midst of legendary footballers in Lomé, Togo.

Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, was in Togo for the Jubilee Charity event hosted by former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor.

The multiple award-winning performed at a concert alongside the former footballer.

Stonebwoy excited after meeting legendary Nigerian footballer Jay Jay Okocha. Photo: Franck Fife/ Jemal Countess.

Adebayor, who hanged up his boots after an illustrious career, invited several football legends including Samuel Eto'o and Austin Jay Jay Okocha for his testimonial match.

In a video shared on social media, Stonebwoy was star-struck after meeting ex-Nigeria captain Okocha in the dressing room of the footballers.

The singer, who recently dropped a new album, also met El-Hadji Diouf and his compatriot Asamoah Gyan.

Adebayor led a side dominated by former Togo players against legends from the continent to excite spectators at the highly-patronised event.

Adebayor retires from football

Adebayor officially retired from football in March 2023 after a career that saw him travel across continents.

Having started his football career in his native Togo with AC Merlan, Adebayor left for Europe at a young age to join FC Metz in France before subsequently signing for AS Monaco.

Following his outstanding performances in for Monaco, Arsenal Wenger made a move for the lanky forward, who join Arsenal in January 2006, per Transfermarkt.

After three seasons. he joined rivals Manchester City before later playing for Tottenham and Crystal Palace in England.

As his career in Europe began to fade, he moved to Paraguay where he signed for Olympia before returning home to end his career at AC Semassi.

Stonebwoy performs with Adebayor

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy joined Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor in Lomé to celebrate his jubilee.

The former Arsenal star held a series of activities to celebrate the special occasion, including a concert with top artists across the continent performing.

Adebayor enjoyed a glittering football career, playing for several top clubs including Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City.

