Top Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was in Togo to celebrate the legendary footballer Emmanuel Adebayor

The former Arsenal and Togo captain celebrated his jubilee with a series pf activities in the Togolese capital

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will join other former players for a testimonial game in Lomé on Sunday

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy joined Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor in Lomé to celebrate his jubilee.

The former Arsenal star held a series of activities to celebrate the special occasion, including a concert with top artists across the continent performing.

Adebayor enjoyed a glittering football career, playing for several top clubs including Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Stonebwoy and Emmanuel Adebayor thrill fans at a concert in Togo. Photo: Glyn Kirk/ Robert Okine.

Source: Getty Images

To officially mark the end of a successful career, the former Togo captain has also organised a testimonial game which will feature ex-footballers including Ghana's Asamoah Gyan and Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Adebayor was spotted on stage with Stonebwoy as they jammed to the hits of the multiple award-winning singer.

"SEA, To all my fans and football lovers! I’m excited to announce that the Legends Gala Match will be FREE for everyone! This wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support and blessings of His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, who made this possible. Thank God. Come through, bring your energy, and let’s fill the stadium with love for the game!," wrote Adebayor after the concert on Instagram.

Adebayor's illustrious football career

The former Arsenal striker is revered in African and globally for his exploits in football, which saw him win the coveted African Football of the Year in 2007.

Adebayor started his career in Togo with AC Merlan before moving to France to join FC Metz. After an impressive spell in Ligue 1 with Metz and AS Monaco, Arsenal Wenger came calling and the forward agreed to join Arsenal in 2006.

He represented several clubs in England including Tottenham, Manchester City and Crystal Palace before moving to Turkey and later Paraguay.

Adebayor returned to Togo to finish his career, playing for AC Semassi, per Transfernarkt.

Source: YEN.com.gh