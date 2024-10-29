Ghana legend Sam Johnson has lamented over the Black Stars' struggles to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former champions are currently on the verge of missing the tournament in Morocco after failing to win any of their first four matches in the qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda before welcoming Niger in Accra for the final two matches of the qualifiers in November

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson believes Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations dream is over after a poor run in the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are winless in four matches in Group F, leaving the Black Stars rooted in third place and on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco.

Angola have already picked one of the tickets from the group while Sudan, who defeated Ghana early this month, needs only a point to qualify for the competition.

With two games remaining to end the qualifiers, the Black Stars have to beat Angola and Niger and hope Sudan loses all their matches.

"It’s sad we’re now praying for Sudan to lose their remaining games so we can qualify. God doesn’t work like that because the Sudanese also worship the same God," he told Graphic Sports.

"If we qualify for AFCON, it will be a miracle that has never happened before," added the former Fenerbahce player.

Johnson wants Black Stars to focus on World Cup

The former Ghana international wants the technical team of the Black Stars to switch their attention to the World Cup, where the team has a bright chance of qualifying.

Ghana are joint top in their World Cup qualifying group after back-to-back wins in June during the World Cup qualifiers.

"Let’s focus on the World Cup and organise ourselves better. If we make it to AFCON, I’ll be surprised but happy," he said.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar when the World Cup qualifiers return in March 2025, as reported by FIFA.

Mohammed reacts to Black Stars struggle

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana defender, Habib Mohammed has rejected claims that the Black Stars' problems are spiritual.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the first time in 20 years, after a poor run in the qualifiers.

In 2024, the Black Stars have won only two matches, making it one of the worst runs in the history of the country's football.

