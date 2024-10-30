Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss struck a young spectator who was filming the game on his phone

The 39-year-old squandered an opportunity to rescue his side from a painful defeat against Al Taawon

He will now turn his attention to helping Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League when the two sides meet on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo's challenging season continued as he missed a stoppage-time penalty, costing Al-Nassr their place in the King’s Cup.

In Tuesday’s round-of-16 match against Al-Taawoun, Ronaldo had a golden chance to equalise in the final moments but uncharacteristically missed, sending Al-Nassr out with a 0-1 loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss struck a young spectator who was filming the game on his phone. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Al-Taawoun took the lead in the 70th minute through a header from Waleed Al-Ahmad, and despite Al-Nassr’s efforts, they couldn’t find the net.

In stoppage time, a foul on Al-Ahmad in the box handed Ronaldo the opportunity to level the score.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had converted all 18 previous penalties for Al-Nassr, missed this time, shooting over the bar and stunning the home crowd of 14,519.

Ronaldo's shot breaks kid's phone

The miss was even more memorable when Ronaldo’s errant shot accidentally struck a young fan in the stands, who was filming on his mobile phone.

Videos of the fan losing his phone as the ball hit his hand quickly went viral.

Despite nearly two years at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has yet to secure a major trophy with the Saudi club, making this latest setback particularly disappointing.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Per Sofascore, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr now face a crucial test on November 1, when they will face Al-Hilal, the league leaders and fierce city rivals.

Since his arrival in January 2023, Cristiano has struggled to secure victories over Hilal, and with the stakes high, he’ll aim to put this miss behind him and regain form in a match with significant implications for Al-Nassr's season.

Ronaldo brutally told he can't reach 1000 goals

