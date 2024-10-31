Manchester City's Rodri emerged as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner ahead of fan-favourite Vinicius Junior

While Rodri's triumph shocked many, a member of the jury has outlined five reasons why he chose Rodri

In deciding who wins the coveted prize, the Ballon d'Or victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA's 100 top-ranked nations

Polish sports journalist Maciej Iwanski has shared the key factors that shaped his selection for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Among the esteemed group of 100 journalists responsible for identifying the world's best player, Iwanski confidently revealed his choice: Manchester City's Rodri.

Manchester City's Rodri gleefully hoists the Ballon d'Or Award after edging Vinicius Junior to the coveted prize. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or voter reveals why he chose Rodri

Although the official voting results and selections will be disclosed on November 9, the respected broadcaster didn't shy away from explaining the reasoning behind his pick over popular contender Vinicius Junior.

"I chose Rodri for his class and fair play. He has zero social media, graduated college, and has big humility," he stated, as quoted by Football Tweet.

Iwanski's criteria for determining the top player may not solely hinge on traditional football metrics, but he emphasised that Rodri’s true value emerges when observed over the entirety of a match.

"Rodri is best appreciated by watching him for 90 minutes," he noted, underscoring the importance of consistent performance.

In contrast, Iwanski suggested that the buzz surrounding Vinicius primarily stems from highlight reels showcasing the Brazilian winger's flashy plays.

"In today's era, young people only watch highlights to marvel at Vinicius Jr's spectacular actions," he remarked, implying that such limited viewing might overshadow Rodri's more understated yet crucial contributions.

How does the Ballon d'Or voting work?

According to 90Min, the Ballon d'Or voting process involves 100 journalists from FIFA's top-ranked member nations.

Each journalist selects their top five from a 30-player shortlist, and points are awarded based on rankings.

This system aims to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the season's standout performers worldwide.

Real Madrid blames UEFA for Vinicius' Ballon d'Or snub

While Iwanski explained his selection, Real Madrid has reportedly blamed UEFA for Vinicius' omission from the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian winger was seen as a strong contender for the prestigious award due to his pivotal contributions to Los Blancos in the previous season.

Messi congratulates Rodri after Ballon d'Or triumph

Continuing with Rodri and the Ballon d'Or discussions, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi congratulated Rodri on his victory in this year's Golden Ball award.

Messi, a record eight-time winner of the prestigious accolade, took the opportunity to celebrate the Manchester City star's achievement.

Although Rodri's win over Vinicius was unexpected, fans and pundits have greeted him with warm messages of support.

