Many Barcelona players reportedly passionately celebrated after Manchester City star Rodri won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior.

Rodri became the first Spaniard since 1960 to win the prestigious award in a shocking announcement on Monday night.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius was initially seen as the favourite after his remarkable season leading Real Madrid to both league and Champions League titles, per CNN.

However, as the ceremony approached in the afternoon, it became clear Rodri was instead being crowned football's new king.

How Barcelona stars reacted to Rodri's win

According to Tribuna, quite a few Barcelona players were delighted that the Brazilian superstar did not win it, which they took as a major plus point.

The reports further state that some of Barca stars even shared memes on social media, suggesting the Ballon d'Or outcome was “karma” for Vinicius.

This was because of how 24-year-old Vinicius had boasted about how he would win the coveted prize during the El Clasico on Saturday night at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Many Barça players also sent congratulatory messages to Rodri, praising him for prevailing over Vinicius and securing Spain's return to Ballon d'Or glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh