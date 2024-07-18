Arsenal launched their away kit for the 2024-25 season with a touch of African sense and style in heartwarming footage

The video adopted a Ghanaian song in the background as players of the men's and women's teams modelled in the jersey

The black jersey reflects and pays tribute to the club’s ties to the African community in north London and abroad

Premier League side Arsenal embraced a Ghanaian song to unveil their African-themed away kit for the 2024-25 season.

The North London club launched the jersey on Thursday, July 18, aiming to "tell the untold stories of West Africa to help bridge the gap between Western and West African culture."

According to Arseblog, this is the second black away shirt released in the last three years by the Gunners.

In the unveiling video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), various Arsenal players from the men's and women's teams participated.

The video featured stars Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Alessia Russo, and Leah Williamson.

Arsenal adopt Ghanaian song to unveil 2024-25 kit

A standout aspect of the 55-second footage was the choice of background music.

The club used Ebo Taylor's "What is Life," featuring Uhuru Yenzu, to accompany the unique African-themed kits in the video.

Who is Ebo Taylor?

Ebo Taylor has been an instrumental figure in the Ghanaian music scene for over six decades.

In the late 1950s, he was active in influential highlife bands like the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band.

In 1962, Taylor took his group, the Black Star Highlife Band, to London.

What does Arsenal's African-themed kit look like?

The black shirt, designed by Adidas in collaboration with Labrum London, a British African heritage brand, uses the Adidas ‘Tiro 24’ template.

According to The Standard, it features a black base with a white graphic pattern under the arms and down the side.

Traditional pan-African colours and designs include red and green badges, sleeve and collar motifs, and white zig-zags.

Additionally, small black specs across the kit represent cowrie shells, an early form of currency in parts of Africa.

Why did Arsenal choose an African-themed design?

The black shirt reflects and pays tribute to the club’s ties to the African community in North London and abroad.

These colours and cultural cues create a mural of Arsenal's past and present connection to the African diaspora in London and beyond.

