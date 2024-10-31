Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy spent time with Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu in Togo

The reggae-dancehall star performance for thousands of fans at the Jubilee Charity event hosted by Emmanuel Adebayor

The former footballers were impressed by the performance of the Ghanaian musician, praising his energy on stage

Former Nigeria footballers Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu heaped praises on Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy following his performance in Togo during the Emmanuel Adebayor Jubilee Charity event.

Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, joined other top musicians from the continent to perform for the ex-Arsenal at a concert held in Lomé.

The event was crowned with a football game between African Legends and Togolese Football Legends.

In a video shared on social media, Stonebwoy had a surprise meeting with Okocha and Kanu, who were impressed seeing the Ghanaian dancehall superstar perform for the first time.

Okocha was heard saying you are too much to signify he enjoyed the performance of Stonebwoy. The Nigerian legend then exchanged pleasantries with the singer before parting company.

Stonebwoy is revered across the continent for his musical prowess, winning several awards including the BET.

Okocha and other legends thrill fans in Togo

The former Super Eagles captain and his colleagues thrilled fans at the Stade de Kague as they came to witness the testimonial match of the legendary Adebayor, as reported by African News.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester City player is the biggest star to come out of Togo, winning the African Football of the Year award once.

Other stars that graced the event were four-time African Footballer of the Year and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o as well as Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Emmanuel Eboue, formerly of Arsenal, was also at the event and excited fans with his skills and dance moves.

Stonebwoy rocks stage with Adebayor

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy joined Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor in Lomé to celebrate his jubilee.

The former Arsenal star held a series of activities to celebrate the special occasion, including a concert with top artists across the continent performing.

Adebayor enjoyed a glittering football career, playing for several top clubs including Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City.

