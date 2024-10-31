Enzo Fernández’s wife has confirmed their separation, sharing the news in an emotional post on social media on Thursday

Valentina Cervantes expressed her admiration and respect for the Chelsea midfielder despite the split

The couple, who have been together since Fernández’s early days in football, share two children and have pledged to remain supportive co-parents

Enzo Fernández and his longtime partner, Valentina Cervantes, are reportedly going through a separation, as the Argentine player seeks a new phase in his personal life.

The Chelsea star has struggled to find his form on the pitch, and the reason behind his recent dip in performance may now be clearer.

His partner, Valentina, has confirmed their separation in a social media post, shedding light on a challenging period for the Argentine midfielder, per Daily Mail.

The couple, who share two children, are committed to a smooth and amicable transition as they move forward separately.

Fernández remains focused on his career at Chelsea, with both him and his former partner prioritising their family’s well-being throughout the process.

The situation may shed light on the emotional impact that could be influencing his recent performances on the pitch.

Valentina posted on Instagram via Goal:

"Enzo and I have decided to take some distance from each other today. But we will always be family, and we will support each other in everything.

"Because there are two children involved who need a lot of love from us. I know the person Enzo is and what an excellent father he is, as well as the heart he has. And that is enough for me. Please don't try to create conflicts where there are none."

Fernández was recently handed a driving ban, adding to his off-the-pitch challenges, which appear to be impacting his performance.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has shown limited confidence in the Argentine midfielder, relegating him to the bench for Chelsea’s last two Premier League matches.

What's next for Enzo and Chelsea?

Amid recent struggles, Fernández will be eager to return to the pitch and help Chelsea rebound from their Carabao Cup elimination by Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Blues face Manchester United on Sunday, where they’ll need top performances to overcome a Red Devils squad reinvigorated by the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim coach.

