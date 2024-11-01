Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro are set to make their Barca Atletic debut on Saturday

The former Ghana Premier League stars have received the necessary documents to allow them begin their career in Spain

Both players trained with the team ahead of Saturday's trip to Gimnástica Segoviana for a league game

Ghanaian youngsters Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro have been given the green light to make their official debut for Barca Atletic, the B side of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Ghanaian duo joined the Spanish outfit in the summer transfer window but their debut had to be delayed due to paperwork.

Ahead of the trip to Gimnástica Segoviana, the former Ghana Premier League stars were confirmed to have received the necessary documents to participate in the ongoing campaign.

Aziz Issah and David Oduro have been cleared to make Barcelona debut against Segoviana.

"Aziz Issah and David Oduro have already received the bureaucratic OK to make their debut with Barça. Now it depends solely and exclusively on coach Albert Sánchez. They could make their debut as early as this Saturday against Gimnástica Segoviana," wrote Spanish journalist, Sergi Capdevila, who covers a lot of Barcelona, as shared on social media.

Issah and Oduro watched Barca Atletic's draw against Barakaldo CF last Sunday before the confirmation of their approval.

Issah, a winger joined the Spanish outfit on loan from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC while Oduro signed a three-year contract to join them from Accra Lions.

Issah and Oduro ready for Spanish adventure

Having been cleared by the Spanish football authorities, the duo are expected to play a huge role in Barca Atletic's campaign.

Both players have enormous experience playing at the top level of football, having starred for their respective clubs in Ghana.

Before Oduro joined Barcelona, he has had a trial at English giants Chelsea FC.

Coach Albert Sánchez is set to hand them their debut on Saturday against Segoviana.

Aziz Issah bags CAF Awards nominations

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah has been nominated for two awards for the 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

The Dreams FC player, who is currently on loan at Spanish outfit Barcelona, enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season, where he starred for the Ghanaian club in Africa.

Issah was one of the best players in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-finals in their first attempt in Africa.

