Black Stars of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew features among the leading 27 goal-scorers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Almoez Ali of Qatar leads both the Asian qualifiers and the combined scorers chart with all the continental series considered

The Ghanaian attacker is two goals adrift of Lionel Messi's tally for Argentina in the ongoing WC 2026 qualifiers

As the qualification process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, many players are making their mark in their respective continental qualifiers, with Ghana's Jordan Ayew among the top goal-scorers in the African Zone so far.

Ahead of the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on March 21, here's a look at the top scorers for all the confederations combined, with the European part of the World Cup qualification series set to commence in November this year.

1. Almoez Ali (Qatar) – 12 goals

Almoez Ali has been a standout performer for Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, netting 12 goals so far. Known for his pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing, Ali has been a key figure in Qatar's attack, helping them remain top of Group A of the Asian qualification zone with 16 points in 6 games.

His versatility allows him to play across the front line, and his knack for scoring crucial goals has made him one of the most feared strikers in Asia. As the host nation for the 2022 World Cup, Ali’s form in these qualifiers is crucial for Qatar's future success on the global stage.

2. Son Heung-min (South Korea) – 10 goals

Son Heung-min continues to shine for South Korea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with 10 goals so far. The Tottenham Hotspur forward’s ability makes him a constant threat as South Korea’s captain. Son’s leadership and experience are vital for his team’s qualification hopes. The Premier League star's consistency in front of goal has solidified his status as one of Asia’s top players.

3. Ayase Ueda (Japan) – 8 goals

Ayase Ueda has been instrumental in Japan’s qualification campaign, scoring 8 goals to help propel the team forward. Known for his sharp positioning and poise in front of goal, Ueda has been a vital presence in Japan’s attack. His clinical finishing and work rate have made him a key figure for Japan, who remain favorites to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

4. Yazan Al-Naimat (Jordan) – 8 goals

Yazan Al-Naimat has been in superb form for Jordan, netting 8 goals in the Asian qualifiers. His combination of speed, technical ability, and finishing has made him one of the most dangerous strikers in the region. Al-Naimat’s goals have been vital in Jordan’s push for a World Cup spot, and his performances continue to impress fans and analysts alike.

5. Sardar Azmoun (Iran) – 7 goals

Iran's Sardar Azmoun has netted 7 goals in the qualifiers, playing a crucial role in his country's push for World Cup qualification. Known as “The Iranian Messi,” Azmoun’s technical skill, vision, and finishing ability make him a standout forward. His goals have been pivotal in Iran's campaign, and his experience playing in top European leagues adds invaluable depth to the team.

6. Aymen Hussein (Jordan) – 7 goals

Aymen Hussein has scored 7 goals in the 2026 qualifiers, playing a key role in Jordan's attacking strategy. His physicality, technical ability, and finishing have made him a dangerous forward for the national team. Hussein’s performances have been essential in keeping Jordan competitive, and his goals could be the deciding factor in their quest for a World Cup spot.

7. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 7 goals

Mehdi Taremi has been a consistent goalscorer for Iran, with 7 goals in the ongoing qualifiers. The Inter Milan striker's combination of strength, aerial prowess, and finishing has made him a focal point in Iran's attack. Taremi's goals have been critical to their qualification hopes, and his presence in front of goal makes him one of the most dangerous forwards in Asia.

8. Fábio Lima (UAE) – 7 goals

Fábio Lima has been one of the standout performers for the UAE in their World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring 7 goals. His pace, skill, and ability to finish chances have made him a key figure in the UAE’s attacking lineup. Lima’s consistent performances have helped keep the UAE in contention for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

9. Kusini Yengi (Australia) – 6 goals

Kusini Yengi’s 6 goals have been a bright spot in Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualification efforts. The Australian forward's physicality and speed have made him a constant threat in the attacking third. Yengi’s ability to score in crucial moments has been key to Australia’s strong qualifying campaign, and his performances have solidified his place as an important player for the Socceroos.

10. Ali Olwan (Jordan) – 6 goals

Ali Olwan has netted 6 goals for Jordan in their World Cup qualification campaign, showcasing his sharp attacking instincts. Olwan’s versatility allows him to play in various attacking roles, and his ability to create and finish chances has made him a crucial player for the national team. His performances will be vital for Jordan as they aim to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament.

11. Kōki Ogawa (Japan) – 6 goals

Kōki Ogawa has scored 6 goals in the Asian qualifiers, playing a key role in Japan’s attack. His sharp movement, technical skills, and ability to finish under pressure have made him a valuable asset for his team. Ogawa’s performances have helped Japan remain strong in their group, and his goals will be crucial to their World Cup aspirations.

12. Joel Kojo (Kyrgyzstan) – 6 goals

Joel Kojo has been a revelation for Kyrgyzstan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scoring 6 goals so far. His strong physical presence, combined with his technical ability and finishing, has made him one of the most dangerous strikers in the group. Kojo's performances have been crucial in keeping Kyrgyzstan's qualification hopes alive, and his goals have earned him recognition across Asia.

13. Musa Al-Taamari (Jordan) – 6 goals

Musa Al-Taamari, with 6 goals, has been a standout player for Jordan in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. His dribbling skills, vision, and knack for scoring crucial goals have been key to Jordan’s offensive success. Al-Taamari’s performances continue to show why he is one of the most important players for Jordan’s World Cup aspirations.

14. Wu Lei (China) – 5 goals

Wu Lei has scored 5 goals for China in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, proving to be one of their key players. His pace and technical ability have made him a constant threat in attack. As China pushes for a spot in the tournament, Wu Lei’s goals will be crucial to their qualification campaign.

15. Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri (Oman) – 5 goals

Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri has been a key player for Oman, scoring 5 goals in the 2026 qualifiers. Known for his creativity, dribbling skills, and finishing, Al-Mushaifri has been a constant asset in Oman’s attack. His goals have been crucial to keeping Oman in contention for a World Cup berth, and his performances will be critical moving forward.

16. Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) – 5 goals

Mohammad Mohebi has netted 5 goals in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, contributing to Iran’s offensive power. His speed and clinical finishing have been valuable assets for Iran, and his performances have added depth to their attack. Mohebi’s ability to score in key moments will be vital as Iran pushes for qualification.

17. Harib Abdalla (UAE) – 5 goals

Harib Abdalla has scored 5 goals for the UAE, proving to be an essential player in their World Cup qualification bid. Known for his quickness and ability to find space in the box, Abdalla’s contributions have been crucial for his team’s success. His goals will be pivotal as the UAE aim for a spot in the 2026 tournament.

18. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 6 goals

Lionel Messi, with 6 goals in the CONMEBOL zone, has been a key figure in Argentina's qualification efforts for the 2026 World Cup. The legendary forward's skill, leadership, and creativity continue to shine, ensuring Argentina's offensive strength. Messi’s performances remain critical for the team, and his goals will be crucial as they aim to defend their World Cup title next year.

19. Chris Wood (Australia) – 6 goals

Chris Wood has scored 6 goals for Australia in the World Cup qualifiers, showcasing his clinical finishing and aerial prowess. The striker's experience and leadership have been essential for the Socceroos, with Wood’s goals making a significant impact in their qualifying campaign. His contributions will continue to be vital as Australia pursues a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

20. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 5 goals

Mohamed Salah has been a key player for Egypt, scoring 5 goals in the qualifiers. His speed, technical ability, and goalscoring prowess make him a constant threat for opposing defenses. Salah's performances have been crucial in Egypt's World Cup qualification bid, and his leadership on the field is invaluable for the national team.

21. Trézéguet (Egypt) – 5 goals

Trézéguet has netted 5 goals for Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers, contributing significantly to their qualification hopes. His pace and ability to score from various positions have made him a valuable player for the Pharaohs. Trézéguet’s goals have been crucial as Egypt seeks to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament.

22. Darwin Núñez (Uruguay) – 5 goals

Darwin Núñez has been a key player for Uruguay, scoring 5 goals in the World Cup qualifiers. The Liverpool forward's goals have been essential to Uruguay's push for qualification, and his performances will be crucial as they aim for the 2026 World Cup.

23. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) – 4 goals

Jordan Ayew has scored 4 goals for Ghana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, showing his importance in the team's attacking setup. Known for his versatility and work rate, Ayew’s contributions have been essential in keeping Ghana's World Cup qualification hopes alive following the Black Stars' disastrous AFCON 2025 non-qualification. His ability to score key goals has made him a pivotal player for the Ghana national team.

24. Miguel Terceros (Bolivia) – 4 goals

Miguel Terceros has scored 4 goals for Bolivia in the qualifiers, helping the team remain competitive. His dribbling skills and finishing ability have made him a key player in Bolivia’s attack. Terceros’ goals will be crucial as Bolivia aims to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

25. Luis Díaz (Colombia) – 4 goals

The Premier League star has scored 4 goals for Colombia, showcasing his talent and skill in the World Cup qualifiers. His pace and ability to create chances make him a dangerous player for opponents. Díaz’s performances are vital for Colombia as they aim to qualify for the 2026 tournament.

26. Raphinha (Brazil) – 4 goals

Raphinha has netted 4 goals for Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers, continuing to show his quality as a winger. His dribbling and crossing ability, combined with his finishing, make him a constant threat in attack. Raphinha's contributions will be key for Brazil as they push for a place in the 2026 World Cup.

27. Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay) – 4 goals

Antonio Sanabria has scored 4 goals for Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers, playing a crucial role in their attack. His technical ability and composure in front of goal have made him a key player for his national team. Sanabria’s goals will be important as Paraguay aims to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

