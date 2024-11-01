Real Reason Jude Bellingham is Unhappy With Real Madrid After Ballon d'Or Treatment
- Rodri beat Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after an excellent year with Manchester City and Spain
- It appeared as though Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was going to win the award, but it wasn't to be
- Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham seems dissatisfied with Real Madrid over how he was overlooked in their Ballon d’Or campaign
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A year ago, Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid’s golden boy, especially after his match-winning performance against Barcelona at Montjuic.
But fast-paced changes at the club have left him feeling sidelined, both on and off the field.
Bellingham feels overlooked in Ballon d'Or campaign
The Ballon d’Or ceremony added fuel to the fire. While Real Madrid strongly campaigned for Vinicius Junior to win the award, with Dani Carvajal even considered, Bellingham was notably absent from their promotional push.
According to Diario AS, this oversight has left Bellingham feeling undervalued by the club's hierarchy, despite his strong contributions and high-standing finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings.
Bellingham frustrated with Ancelotti's tactical switch
Bellingham’s frustrations aren’t limited to the Ballon d’Or alone. Since Kylian Mbappé's summer arrival, his role has shifted significantly.
Once Madrid’s go-to offensive weapon, he now finds himself positioned on the right side, primarily tasked with containing Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde in El Clasico.
This change has restricted Bellingham's offensive impact, reducing his influence on the game.
Although Carlo Ancelotti initially promised to keep Bellingham in an advanced role, the 21-year-old's position has gradually become secondary in the team’s strategy, as Madrid adapts to integrate Mbappé alongside Vinicius.
Bellingham, Mbappe silent on Vinicius' Ballon d'Or snub
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported an unexpected silence from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, considered close allies of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, regarding his Ballon d'Or outcome.
Their lack of response has sparked curiosity, especially given that several other squad members publicly voiced their support for Vinicius.
How much do Ballon d'Or winners get?
YEN.com.gh has also reported on how much Rodri will receive after winning the Ballon d'Or.
It might be the most lucrative individual award in football, but the winner does not receive any monetary gains.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.