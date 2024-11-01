Rodri beat Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after an excellent year with Manchester City and Spain

It appeared as though Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was going to win the award, but it wasn't to be

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham seems dissatisfied with Real Madrid over how he was overlooked in their Ballon d’Or campaign

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A year ago, Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid’s golden boy, especially after his match-winning performance against Barcelona at Montjuic.

But fast-paced changes at the club have left him feeling sidelined, both on and off the field.

Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid’s best player around this time last year and was dominating the headlines. Photo: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham feels overlooked in Ballon d'Or campaign

The Ballon d’Or ceremony added fuel to the fire. While Real Madrid strongly campaigned for Vinicius Junior to win the award, with Dani Carvajal even considered, Bellingham was notably absent from their promotional push.

According to Diario AS, this oversight has left Bellingham feeling undervalued by the club's hierarchy, despite his strong contributions and high-standing finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

Bellingham frustrated with Ancelotti's tactical switch

Bellingham’s frustrations aren’t limited to the Ballon d’Or alone. Since Kylian Mbappé's summer arrival, his role has shifted significantly.

Once Madrid’s go-to offensive weapon, he now finds himself positioned on the right side, primarily tasked with containing Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde in El Clasico.

This change has restricted Bellingham's offensive impact, reducing his influence on the game.

Although Carlo Ancelotti initially promised to keep Bellingham in an advanced role, the 21-year-old's position has gradually become secondary in the team’s strategy, as Madrid adapts to integrate Mbappé alongside Vinicius.

Bellingham, Mbappe silent on Vinicius' Ballon d'Or snub

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported an unexpected silence from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, considered close allies of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, regarding his Ballon d'Or outcome.

Their lack of response has sparked curiosity, especially given that several other squad members publicly voiced their support for Vinicius.

How much do Ballon d'Or winners get?

YEN.com.gh has also reported on how much Rodri will receive after winning the Ballon d'Or.

It might be the most lucrative individual award in football, but the winner does not receive any monetary gains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP