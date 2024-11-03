A viral video of a young couple walking down the aisle at Manchester United's Old Trafford has left fans drooling

The picture-esque scene saw the couple opt for a more football-centric approach to their 'big day' on Friday, November 1

This is not the first a wedding has been held at a football stadium, with Barcelona's Camp Nou often being a ground for adventurous lovebirds

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A couple’s lifelong dream came true as they exchanged vows at Manchester United’s legendary Old Trafford Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The iconic "Theatre of Dreams" provided an unforgettable setting, marking a unique blend of romance and football history.

A couple opted for a football-centered setting for their wedding, walking down the aisle at Manchester United's Old Trafford. Photos by Ash Donelon/Getty, @MufcWonItAll2/X and Carl Recine/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Couple get married at United's Old Trafford

Captured in a heartfelt video making waves on social media, the groom, smartly dressed in a sleek black suit, and his bride, elegantly clad in a stunning gown, made their way up the famous tunnel toward the pitch, surrounded by flashes from cameras.

This touching scene, reported to have taken place on Friday, November 1, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @MufcWonItAll2.

The video quickly garnered attention, with well-wishers flooding the comments to offer their congratulations.

Fans drool over dream wedding at Old Trafford

Here are some of the reactions captured by YEN.com.gh:

@lareto24 expressed:

"Blessings from OT❤️❤️❤️."

@UpBeatSkeletor added:

"This is the dream!"

@Frear3 celebrated simply with a one-word statement:

"Brilliant 👏"

@nosautd369 admired the moment, stating:

"This is beautiful to see a dream come through."

@Itoo_Aubaid, thrilled for the newlyweds, said:

"Such a memorable place for a wedding. Congrats to the happy couple."

@Larrys_manta03 wrote:

"Wow, this is a moment not to forget at all."

@RubensRedArmy_ concluded:

"This is actually the stuff of dreams 😍😍"

The setting, steeped in football heritage, proved once again to be more than just a stadium—a place where dreams, both on and off the pitch, can come true.

Meanwhile, Sportstar reports that Old Trafford itself was preparing to host a major fixture that same weekend, as Manchester United welcomed Chelsea on Sunday, November 3, in one of Europe’s most anticipated matches of the week.

Ghanaian couple opt for 'very simple' wedding

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple has garnered widespread admiration on social media following the release of a video showcasing their modest wedding ceremony.

In a clip shared on @user428790758675's TikTok account, the couple forgoes the extravagance typically associated with modern weddings, opting for a more simplistic and heartfelt celebration.

Erik ten Hag flies to home country after United sack

In football news, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag quickly returned to his home country of the Netherlands following his dismissal as Manchester United's head coach.

The decision to fire Ten Hag came on Monday morning, just hours after the team suffered their fourth defeat in nine matches during the current Premier League season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh