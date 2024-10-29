Ghanaians living in Kumawi stormed the streets to protest for the freedom of American rapper Lil Durk

Ghanaians in Kumasi have taken to the streets to protest against the life sentence of American rapper Lil Durk.

Lil Durk's fans in Ghana demonstrate and call for his freedom. Image Credit: @lildurk

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fans support Lil Durk

Ghanaians living in Kumasi stormed the streets to demand justice for their favourite 32-year-old American rapper, Lil Durk.

They rocked T-shirts and banners branded with the name of the hip-hop group Lil Durk formed called Only the Family (OTF).

Most of the protesters were clad in black and red as they walked through principal streets in Kumasi with a live band playing songs.

The "All My Life" hitmaker now faces a potential life sentence after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson, who was fatally shot on August 19, 2022, according to an FBI affidavit released on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Ghanaians protest for Lil Durk's freedom.

Reactions to the demonstration

The video caused a massive stir on social media. Below are some of the opinions of some of them:

@iamayims said:

"Ghana learnt from the best when it comes to misplaced priorities. Nigeria una do this one"

@Trey_Daniel1 said:

"Doing a rally for a rapper while using a gospel song is cr@zy"

@CeoKayange1 said:

"That’s why Africans are take advantage of, slow minded people 💀"

@eagleyez7 said:

"We dey play too much for this country 😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh