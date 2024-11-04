Erik ten Hag’s Assistant at Man United Makes Bold Pledge After Chelsea Draw
- Erik ten Hag's assistant at Manchester United, has made a daring pledge after the club's recent draw with Chelsea
- Following the sacking of ten Hag, club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was put in temporary charge of the club
- Meanwhile, newly minted Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim is set to take over the Old Trafford hot seat on November 11
Interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has made a bold commitment to support the club’s progression following their recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
Van Nistelrooy assumed temporary control after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, which came on the heels of a disappointing loss to West Ham—United’s fourth defeat of the 2024/25 season, leaving them worryingly closer to the relegation zone than the top four.
How has United performed under van Nistelrooy?
In his short tenure, the Dutchman has managed to lift spirits slightly, with a 5-2 EFL Cup victory and a hard-fought draw against Chelsea, showing glimpses of a turnaround.
Despite these improvements, United moved swiftly to name Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as the club’s new permanent manager, aiming to stabilise their season with fresh leadership, per Sky Sports.
Van Nistelrooy's vow after Chelsea draw
With Amorim’s appointment confirmed, van Nistelrooy has expressed his commitment to aiding United’s transition under the new leadership despite the uncertainty surrounding his own future at Old Trafford.
"I’ll get behind the new manager and make sure the club grows," the 48-year-old said, according to Fabrizio Romano.
"I’m here to help, after that even more."
Van Nistelrooy’s statement reflects a willingness to prioritise Manchester United’s growth above all else, demonstrating his loyalty to the club.
As Amorim prepares to take the helm, van Nistelrooy's support could provide a valuable bridge, fostering continuity and stability during this critical transition.
Ex-United great wishes Amorim well
Meanwhile, former United winger Nani extended his best wishes to newly appointed coach Ruben Amorim as he steps into the managerial role.
Amorim, who was recently confirmed and will officially take charge on November 11, faces the challenging task of restoring the 20-time English champions to their former glory after several years of underperformance.
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Amorim
Pep Guardiola has commended Ruben Amorim after his recent appointment, describing him as a "top-level coach," according to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.
Guardiola's Manchester City, who have encountered Amorim's team in previous matches, will face them once again in the upcoming Champions League clash on Tuesday.
