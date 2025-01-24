A young Liberian footballer has sadly passed away on his way to Ghana to seek medical treatment

Amara Kamara suffered an injury while playing for his club Blackman Warriors FC in the Division One

The passing of the player has left Liberians in a state of mourning. having shown enormous potential

Amara Kamara, a 17-year-old footballer from Liberian, painfully passed away while en route to Ghana to seek medical treatment following an injury.

The teen sensation collapsed during a game between his club, Blackman Warriors FC, and Bea Mountains in the Liberian First Division.

Kamara had scored in the match before he was forced off due to an injury in the 3-3 draw.

The player required surgery after it was disclosed following an extensive check-up that he had suffered from chronic spinal cord injury.

After attempts to airlift the youngster to Ghana for surgery failed, the club and the footballer's family resorted to arranging an ambulance to transport Kamara to Accra.

However, he unfortunately passed away in Ivory Coast, leaving Liberian football in a state of mourning.

A statement from the club read:

“It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved player, Amara Kamara, who tragically departed from us in Ivory Coast while being transported to Ghana for advanced medical care.

“Kamara was not just a player but a family member, a role model, and an embodiment of the Blackman Warriors spirit. His dedication to the club and his love for the game inspired us all. His loss leaves a void that will never be filled.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates, friends, and the entire Blackman Warrior community. As we mourn this devastating loss, we kindly ask for understanding and respect for the decisions made in a moment of urgency and deep concern for Amara’s well-being. We will continue to honour his memory and legacy as we move forward together. Rest in peace, Kamara. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Club president opens up on Kamara's passing

President of the club, Nelson Meanyeah shared the club's ordeal in arranging transportation for their ailing player.

“Our club’s CEO requested a transfer to the Catholic Hospital for more specialized care after Kamara’s diagnosis at JFK. We hired Dr. Alvin N. Doe, who cut short his vacation abroad to attend to Kamara,” Meanyeah explained.

“When Dr. Doe arrived and assessed the situation, he determined that Liberia lacked the necessary equipment for the surgery. He recommended transferring Kamara to Ghana, where the required medical attention could be provided.”

“Despite filling out the necessary forms, we faced delays and were eventually told that no space was available on the flight.

How does a country not have a medical aircraft for patient transfers? This is unacceptable. We were willing to pay for five seats—three for Amara and two for his family and an official of the team—but that was not possible.”

The 17-year-old started his career at Blackman Warriors, rising through the ranks to earn his first team debut as a 16-year-old.

