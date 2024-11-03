Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman scored an important late goal for Feyenoord in their league game against AZ Alkmaar

The Black Stars forward came off the bench to help the Dutch giants to victory in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday

Osman is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion till the end of the season

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman proved crucial for Feyenoord after coming off the bench to score the match-winner in their Eredivisie clash with AZ Alkmaar.

The Black Stars forward needed only two minutes to register his name on the scoresheet after replacing Julian Carranza in the 80th minute.

Osman, currently on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, was in scintillating form on the flanks as Feyenoord held on to win the match 3-2 at De Kuip.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game, the visitors opened the scoring two minutes before half-time through Troy Parrot, per ESPN.

Feyenoord levelled through an own goal from David Moller Wolfe on the hour mark before Luka Ivanusec gave the host the lead two minutes later.

Osman then put the game beyond AZ in the 82nd minute but there was a late consolation from Mexx Meerdink.

The Ghanaian forward has now netted his second goal in the Eredivisie after eight matches, per Transfermarkt.

Osman building experience on loan

Since moving to the Dutch Eredivisie giants, Osman has seen a lot of game time, making 10 appearances across all competitions including two in the UEFA Champions League.

As part of his development, the Ghanaian teen will spend the rest of the season at Feyenoord before returning to parent club Brighton in the summer.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate starred in Feyenoord's 5-1 thumping of Go Ahead Eagles a fortnight ago, scoring a goal and delivering two assists to earn him a perfect rating for the weekend.

He is expected to continue his regular run of games at the Dutch club.

Osman scores perfect rating

